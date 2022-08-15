ALJ Group
Top Experts to Explore Greener and More Innovative Shipping in Miami
The 2nd American Greentech and Decarbonizing Shipping Forum will gather major shipowners, service providers, research and governme...
Maritime Industry to Discuss Decarbonization in Hamburg
On June 21-22, 2022, the 3rd Decarbonizing Shipping Forum will gather major shipowners, service providers, research, and governmen...
Maritime Leaders Will Seek Green Solutions at GreenTech Forum
Major shipowners, service providers, research and government bodies will gather for two days of knowledge sharing and networking a...
Miami Welcomes Greentech in Shipping
This September key representatives from shipowner/shipbuilder companies will gather in Miami to discuss the current situation in t...