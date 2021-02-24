TECO Solutions Expands Services to Cruise Ship Hotel Segment

Cruise ships on dock (TECO Solutions) By TECO Solutions 02-24-2021 01:26:12

TECO Solutions has expanded its service offering to execute turnkey projects to include fabrication, installation, and retrofit for the hotel segment of the cruise lines.

In addition, Teco’s sister company BLOM Maritime provides 3D scanning, design, engineering, site support, to fully support retrofits within the hotel segment.

“We have spent the last decade building extensive experience and expertise on maritime installations, with a special focus on green technology. As we now move ahead and target a new segment within the cruise industry, we are looking forward to utilizing this experience to offer our customers an even more complete range of services. With highly skilled employees and an ISO-certified quality system, we will stay true to our mission of aiding our customers in optimizing their installation, repair, and maintenance concepts,” says Eivind Hermansen, CEO of TECO Solutions.

Slide installation on a modern cruise ship (TECO Solutions)

As part of the expansion program, Kristo Vaino is joining TECO Solutions as interior projects Commercial Manager. He brings to the organization experience from both newbuild and large retrofit projects. He will help TECO Solutions to offer a full value chain of interior projects, including sourcing, manning, and project management.

“I am confident that TECO, by using and improving current expertise and experience, will be a trustable partner within shipbuilding,” says Kristo Vaino. “By adding the interior outfitting segment into the range of services, we are taking a logical step to provide more quality services to the customers.”

TECO Solutions, part of TECO Maritime Group, has been serving the maritime industry since 1994. The group provides a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions, including design, engineering, system installations, ship repair, automation, and marine chemicals. With strategic initiatives to support environmental compliance, TECO has been involved in installing more than 100 scrubber systems, more than 75 ballast water treatments systems, and numerous advanced waste water purification systems.

For additional information please visit Tech Solutions online.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.