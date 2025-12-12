Ukraine Expands Caspian Sea Strikes Hitting Russian Vessels Carrying Arms

Days after Ukraine claimed its first-ever strike on an oil platform in the Caspian Sea, the Special Forces are reporting that they have expanded the attacks. They are claiming strikes on two Russia-flagged cargo ships reported to be carrying arms and military equipment.

The Special Operations Forces released reports saying that with the aid of resistance fighters, it had been able to track the two vessels. It did not say how the vessels were struck or provide details on the damage.

They claimed strikes on the Kompozitor Rakhmaninov (IMO: 8606616), a Ro-Ro cargo ship operating under the Russian flag, and the Askar Sarydzha (IMO: 9082142), a General Cargo, also sailing under the Russian flag. The Rakhmaninov is a 4,600 dwt vessel built in 1986, while the Askar Sarydzha is 6,200 dwt. Both vessels are owned by MG-Flot.

Kompozitor Rakhmaninov was sanctioned in 2024 (Ukraine SOF)

The United States imposed sanctions in September 2024 on the Rakhmaninov as property of the sanctioned MG-Flot. They said the vessel regularly operated on the Caspian Sea, transported cargo between Iran and Russia. The Askar Sarydzha was sanctioned by the United States in May 2022 for transporting weapons for the Russian Federation.

Ukraine reported that the “Black Spark” resistance movement provided detailed information about the routes and cargo of the two vessels.

Separate, unconfirmed reports indicated that Ukraine had also staged a second wave of attacks on the Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea. It said that the Lukoil platform Filanovsky had been struck for the second time and that attacks expanded to the Korchagin platform.

It comes as Ukraine has asserted that it is expanding the geography of its attacks, with experts pointing out that the Caspian Sea is more than 450 miles from the Ukrainian border. Ukraine has said it is increasing its focus on Russia’s oil operations to choke off the revenues used to maintain the war.

Drones operated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) have again targeted Russian offshore oil production facilities in the Caspian Sea.



Drones struck the Filanovsky offshore platform for the second time this week and hit the Korchagin platform. Both installations are operated by… https://t.co/e65w66qW96 pic.twitter.com/Q9jbE18zdY — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) December 12, 2025





