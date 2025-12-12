Uber Pioneers First Fully Electric Zero-Emissions Ferry in London



Ferry transport in London is entering a new phase, focusing on sustainability following the launch of a zero-emission vessel. The boat is being promoted as transforming the experience of passengers travelling along the Thames.

Four years after committing to introducing high-speed and eco-friendly vessels to operate on the Thames, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers is launching Orbit Clipper, the UK’s first fully electric zero-emissions ferry. On December 5, the new vessel completed its first passenger trip on the Thames, ushering in what is being described as a new era for sustainable transport in London.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers reckons that the Orbit Clipper is a groundbreaking vessel in many aspects. The 150-passenger ferry with capacity for 100 bicycles features a roll-on/roll-off design that enables automated docking on both sides owing to its double-ended, self-docking, auto-mooring features. The vessel will operate between London’s Canary Wharf on the north side of the Thames and Rotherhithe on the south, offering an efficient and eco-friendly service for cross-river transport.

Built by UK’s Wight Shipyard Co, Orbit Clipper was partly funded by the UK government through the Department for Transport and Innovate UK. The 25-meter (82-foot) vessel with a maximum speed of 12 knots forms a major component of Uber Boat by Thames Clippers drive towards sustainable transport in London.

In recent years, the operator has added three hybrid high-speed vessels to its main fleet of River Buses, each cutting emissions by up to 90 percent and contributing to its ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2035 and achieving net-zero by 2050. The boats operate on battery power while in Central London and recharge while using biofueled power on the rest of their journey.

“The launch of Orbit Clipper is a significant milestone for sustainable transport in London. As the UK’s first all-electric, zero-emissions vessel, it represents our commitment to reducing the city’s carbon footprint while continuing to provide reliable and efficient river transport,” said Sean Collins, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers CEO.

The new vessel is expected to replace the current cross-river ferry service, continuing to serve the growing number of passengers. Estimates indicate the vessel will, on average, ferry more than 20,000 passengers daily.

In operation for over 25 years, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has spearheaded innovations in the marine sector, consistently supporting the Thames' role in London's sustainable transport future. As part of its mission, the company has also been exploring advanced fuel options, including compressed hydrogen gas, liquid hydrogen, and methanol.

