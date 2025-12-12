Five Crewmembers Rescued After Going Overboard from Cargo Ship



The Korean Coast Guard is reporting the rescue of five crewmembers from one cargo ship that somehow all ended up in the water. There were no details on the unusual circumstances for so many crew to end up in the water, especially when the vessel was not reported to be in distress.

The Coast Guard station off the southwest coast of Sepgwipo on Jeju Island received the call at around 4:45 p.m. local time. It said that five crewmembers from an 8,580-ton cargo ship were reported overboard. The ship was only identified as being registered in Sierra Leone with a total crew of 15.

The ship was about 20 miles southwest of the island. The report did say there was a strong breeze blowing at 22 to 31 mph and seas running over six feet.

The Coast Guard dispatched five patrol boats and two rescue boats well as a helicopter. A navy vessel and a ship operated by the South Sea Fisheries Management Service also responded the the request for aid.

The Coast Guard reports that by the time it reached the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time, all five of the crewmembers were in a life raft. The Coast Guard proceeded to hoist them into its helicopter. They were transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

The Coast Guard said it was still investigating the circumstances of how five people from the same ship ended up in the water and needed to be rescued.

