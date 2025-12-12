Stranded Shadow Tanker to be Towed to Secure Location

Bulgarian officials expect the standard shadow tanker Kairos will be towed on Sunday, December 14, from its position off the coast to a more secure location, while a long-term determination of the vessel’s fate remains unclear. The government had said it expected to sign a contract on Friday for the removal of the tanker, but the situation may be complicated by the collapse of the government and the resignation of the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Transport reported that the government had agreed to provide approximately US$720,000 necessary to implement the towing operation. It said a contractor had been selected and that equipment and team mobilization were already underway.

The Maritime Administration Agency and the Border Police boarded the damaged tanker on Wednesday, December 10, to inspect its condition. They reported that the stern of the vessel is heavily damaged from the drone strike, explosion, and fire. Ukraine took credit for attacking the vessel on November 28 while it was underway north of Turkey. It drifted near the Bulgarian shoreline on December 5 after being released from a tow.

The Bulgarian authorities reported that water entered the engine room due to a hole caused by the drone strike. The engines, mechanical systems, and an emergency diesel generator are not working. Further, the port side anchor jammed when the crew attempted to release it last week to stop the movement toward the Bulgarian shore. The vessel is, however, holding 150 to 200 meters off the coast on its starboard anchor.

They confirmed the tanks are empty and that there has been no pollution of the Black Sea so far. It is unclear how much bunker fuel and other oils are onboard. Three crewmembers have remained aboard after the Bulgarian Navy airlifted seven to shore. Media reports indicate the crew onboard was changed after the initial evacuations.

Bulgarian officials confirmed the ship was heavily damaged by the drone strike (Bulgarian Ministry of Transport)

The Ministry reports a specialized generator is being brought in to help with the salvage operation. The team plans to use the generator to restart the vessel’s hydraulic system to raise the starboard anchor. Three tugs will aid in the salvage and move the vessel to the anchorage off Burgas.

Because the vessel is under sanctions from the EU, as well as the UK and the U.S., Bulgarian officials note they cannot assist with the repairs of the ship. They can only assist the owners to secure and then remove the vessel.

Bulgaria has also requested information about the original tow and how the vessel ended up drifting towards shore last week. They want to know the plans of the original tow, its destination, and why the vessel was released in Bulgarian waters.

The tanker was built in 2002 and had been cited for its runs between Russia and India. It is 274 meters (899 feet) in length and approximately 150,000 dwt, putting it in the Suezmax class. It is reported to be owned and managed from China and claimed registry in Gambia, which is believed to be a false flag. The Bulgarian officials initially reported the vessel was registered in Benin, while Equasis lists the flag as unknown.

