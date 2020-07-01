Stop Plastic Bottled Water Onboard - Use INFINITY for Drinking Water

P Ship Systems Ltd. helps shipping companies and their vessels to end the use of plastic bottled water onboard and to use instead their own vessel's generated water - in combination with our smart, low-cost autonomous system - to produce fresh, instant drinking and cooking water onboard their ships, 24 hours a day.

The INFINITY Drinking Water Vessel system is the only system in the shipping industry to date that fully complies with:

The International Health Regulations (IHR) of WHO

The strictest directive on drinking water, the EU Drinking-Water Directive 98/83/EC

The World Health Organization (WHO), Guide to Ship Sanitation, 3rd Edition, 2011 & Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality, 2008.

It is a low-cost autonomous system built exclusively for vessels, which:

ends the need for plastic bottled water onboard

protects crewmembers, the ocean, and the environment

stops waste management charges

reduces GHGs

uses the vessel's own generated evaporated water to produce excellent, constantly fresh drinking and cooking water

saves money and resources

We can cover any shipping company worldwide on its drinking water vessel system project needed, of any fleet size, as we have high production capacity on all:

Systems

Filters

R.O. Membranes

Etc.

Equally importantly, all filters and the reverse osmosis membrane of the INFINITY Drinking Water Vessel System are securely and safely stored inside special sterilized packaging. Each filter package bears a standard serial number.

The filter's packaging process follows strict rules and hygiene checks. Each filter’s characteristics are printed on the body of each filter in a way that its falsification, imitation and usage by non-authorized companies and private parties makes tampering impossible.

P Ship Systems Ltd. develops, distributes and fully supports solutions for drinking water vessel systems dedicated to the shipping industry. We have extensive and long ties with Puricom on many aspects (continuous research, product development and product testing). We are Puricom’s partner-extension for the global shipping industry, with our own centers, production lines, assembly lines, engineers, chemists and labs.

P Ship Systems Ltd. has distribution centers in Piraeus, Rotterdam, Barcelona and Singapore (shortly).

We have many systems which are fully deployed and operating non-stop on vessels sailing across the globe. See how we do this by watching the three minute explainer video at this link: https://vimeo.com/432823605/8c91f4f101.

