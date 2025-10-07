Mikael Lind et al.

Mikael Lind is Associate Professor and Senior strategic research advisor at RISE, and has initiated and headed several open innovation initiatives related to ICT for sustainable transport of people and goods. 

Sarah Haraldson / RISE

Electrifying Europe’s Ports: Municipal Ownership Demands New Business Model

Published Oct 7, 2025 6:01 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [by Mikael Lind, Christina Argelius, Ellinor Forsstr&ouml;m, Sandra Haraldson, Monika Przedpelska &Ouml;str&ouml;m, Bart...

Singapore port terminal

Towards a New Data Sharing Regime: Structuring Supply Chain Data

Published Aug 24, 2025 3:45 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; [By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Sandra Haraldson, Ernst Hoestra,&nbsp;Boris Kriuk, Richard van der Meulen, and Mark...

Port Victoria, Seychelles (Clipper/CC BY SA 3.0)

Seychelles and RISE Advance Sustainable Ports for Small Island States

Published Jul 9, 2025 4:56 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; [By Mikael Lind, Rajelle Barbe, Sandra Haraldson, Wolfgang Lehmacher,&nbsp;Daniel Adam, David Bianchi, Chrystold Chetty,...

Digital port

Two New Chapters in Supply Chain Data-Driven Intelligence

Published Jun 18, 2025 11:35 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; [By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Xiuju Fu, Jens Lund-Nielsen] Years of extreme volatility, caused by pandemic sho...

Medstraum, the world’s first fully electric fast ferry,

Charting the Course for the Maritime Energy Transition in the Nordics

Published Feb 9, 2025 1:41 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; [By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Andreas Bach, and Nina Egeli] The maritime industry is vital for global trade bu...

Virtual Watch Tower

Co-Developing a Digital Supply Chain Management Suite

Published Apr 14, 2024 8:18 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; [By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Kenneth Lind, Teemu Manderbacka, Jens Lund-Nielsen, Eddie Olsson, Serge Schamschula...

Mikael Lind Virtual Watch Tower

VWTnet – Building the Internet of Virtual Watch Towers

Published Feb 16, 2024 8:43 AM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Shipping

[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Sandra Haraldson, Pontus Drejer, Kenneth Lind, Eddie Olsson, Serge Schamschula, Teemu Manderb...

Lind Watch Tower

The Virtual Watch Tower: A Public Good

Published Dec 3, 2023 7:31 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Shipping

[By: Abhinayan Basu Bal, Trisha Rajput, Wolfgang Lehmacher, and Mikael Lind] Building the new economy revolves around data, int...

VWT Analytical Service

Collaborative Intelligence for Improved Supply Chain Management

Published Nov 10, 2023 7:14 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Shipping

[by Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Xiao Feng Yin, Xiuju Fu, Sandra Haraldson,&nbsp;Kenneth Lind, Rong Zhou, Andrea Bolognesi, Te...

vwt

How the Virtual Watch Tower Complements Private Data with Public Data

Published Sep 10, 2023 2:29 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

Posted in: Ports

[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Xiao Feng Yin, Xiuju Fu, Kenneth Lind, Zhou Rong, Bart Coppelmans, Torbj&ouml;rn Rydbergh]...

