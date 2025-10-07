Mikael Lind et al.
Electrifying Europe’s Ports: Municipal Ownership Demands New Business Model
[by Mikael Lind, Christina Argelius, Ellinor Forsström, Sandra Haraldson, Monika Przedpelska Öström, Bart...
Towards a New Data Sharing Regime: Structuring Supply Chain Data
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Sandra Haraldson, Ernst Hoestra, Boris Kriuk, Richard van der Meulen, and Mark...
Seychelles and RISE Advance Sustainable Ports for Small Island States
[By Mikael Lind, Rajelle Barbe, Sandra Haraldson, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Daniel Adam, David Bianchi, Chrystold Chetty,...
Two New Chapters in Supply Chain Data-Driven Intelligence
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Xiuju Fu, Jens Lund-Nielsen] Years of extreme volatility, caused by pandemic sho...
Charting the Course for the Maritime Energy Transition in the Nordics
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Andreas Bach, and Nina Egeli] The maritime industry is vital for global trade bu...
Co-Developing a Digital Supply Chain Management Suite
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Kenneth Lind, Teemu Manderbacka, Jens Lund-Nielsen, Eddie Olsson, Serge Schamschula...
VWTnet – Building the Internet of Virtual Watch Towers
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Sandra Haraldson, Pontus Drejer, Kenneth Lind, Eddie Olsson, Serge Schamschula, Teemu Manderb...
The Virtual Watch Tower: A Public Good
[By: Abhinayan Basu Bal, Trisha Rajput, Wolfgang Lehmacher, and Mikael Lind] Building the new economy revolves around data, int...
Collaborative Intelligence for Improved Supply Chain Management
[by Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Xiao Feng Yin, Xiuju Fu, Sandra Haraldson, Kenneth Lind, Rong Zhou, Andrea Bolognesi, Te...
How the Virtual Watch Tower Complements Private Data with Public Data
[By Mikael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Xiao Feng Yin, Xiuju Fu, Kenneth Lind, Zhou Rong, Bart Coppelmans, Torbjörn Rydbergh]...