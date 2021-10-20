P Ship Systems Ltd.

P Ship Systems Ltd. helps shipping companies and their vessels to end the use of plastic bottled water onboard and to use instead their own vessel's generated water.

p ship

No Upfront Payment for P Ship's "Best Practice" Drinking Water Systems

Published Oct 20, 2021 2:21 PM by P Ship Systems Ltd.

Posted in: Maritime

P Ship Systems is honored to report that our shipboard drinking water systems were recently designated as a &quot;Best Practice fo...

p ship systems

Switching Away From Plastic Bottled Water On Merchant Vessels

Published Nov 9, 2020 9:11 PM by P Ship Systems Ltd.

Posted in: Environment

In a recent interview, The Maritime Executive spoke with&nbsp;Giorgos&nbsp;Kyriazis of water treatment company&nbsp;P Ship Systems...

alt

Stop Plastic Bottled Water Onboard - Use INFINITY for Drinking Water

Published Jun 30, 2020 11:55 AM by P Ship Systems Ltd.

Posted in: Maritime

P Ship Systems Ltd. helps shipping companies and their vessels to end the use of&nbsp;plastic bottled water onboard and to use ins...

More News Stories