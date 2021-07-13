ShipMoney Introduces Money Transfer Scheduler, Empowering Crew

Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a global provider of digital payment solutions for maritime companies, has launched the ShipMoney Money Transfer Scheduler. This new feature allows seafarers to preschedule automated transfers from their ShipMoney cards to bank accounts, companion cards, as well as for cash pickup via MoneyGram, TransFast and soon, Western Union.



By using the ShipMoney app or website, crew have the option to create scheduled transfers when a payroll deposit is made, or select the day and amount to be transferred for each beneficiary. They also have the ability to set a single or recurring transfer. There is no limit to the number of transfers that can be prescheduled, and once confirmed, they will occur automatically, regardless of whether the seafarer has an internet or Wi-Fi connection. With the Money Transfer Scheduler, crew gain significant flexibility and control over their money.





Commenting on the new Scheduler, Stuart Ostrow, President of ShipMoney said, “We believe that ShipMoney is the only program in the world with scheduling functionality that simultaneously encompasses bank wire transfers, cash payouts, card-to-card transfers and—in the near future--mobile top-ups. It empowers seafarers to schedule transfers and cash payouts at a time that is convenient for them, providing the ability to select different modalities, different amounts on different days to multiple beneficiaries. The Money Transfer Scheduler also benefits shipping companies as it reduces their administrative burden by shifting the responsibility of money transfers to their crews. It is a prime example of how digital payment solutions are revolutionizing maritime.”



ShipMoney’s payment solutions have been adopted by some of the largest operators within the cruise and commercial maritime sectors, as the cost-savings and increased operational efficiencies of digitalization become increasingly apparent. ShipMoney’s proprietary and innovative platform facilitates crew payroll payments, international corporate remittances, money transfers, mobile top-ups, payroll advances, onboard expenses, and all other forms of shoreside and onboard payments.

