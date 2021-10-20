No Upfront Payment for P Ship's "Best Practice" Drinking Water Systems

Client with 40 tankers saves 250,000 water bottles per year with RO multi-layer filtration systems

P Ship Systems is honored to report that our shipboard drinking water systems were recently designated as a "Best Practice for Drinking Water" by a second well-known oil major.

P Ship's products are field-tested, and they perform above and beyond regulatory requirements. Onboard RO filtration saves on company resources and supports vessel operators' ESG goals by eliminating plastic waste from water bottles. In fact, one client with a fleet of 40 tankers reports saving 250,000 bottles of water per year.

Our systems are backed up by the oldest water treatment equipment manufacturer in the business. All this comes at a truly competitive monthly price, with no upfront payment, and shipowners are finding our equipment hard to resist. P Ship Systems now has 2,000 systems installed and is constantly shipping new units.

Here are a few installed, field-tested systems working on board today.

INFINITY RO vessel system

Buy or get it with no upfront payment

Seven-stage RO filtration, producing fresh room temperature water for drinking and cooking at a rate of 380 liters per day.

FC-4000 Dispenser RO vessel system

Buy or get it with no upfront payment

Seven-stage RO filtration, producing fresh room temperature drinking water at a rate of 380 liters per day. Fitted with three storage tanks, cooling for nine liters per hour and heating for 12 liters per hour.

K10 Dispenser RO vessel system

Buy or get it with no upfront payment

Seven-stage RO filtration, producing fresh room temperature water for drinking and cooking at a rate of 2,270 liters per day. Real-time display shows filter consumption percentage.

This article is sponsored by P Ship Systems Ltd.

