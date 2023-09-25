My Digital Fleet™ Webinar Series on Sustainable Maritime

Learn how to overcome your most pressing shipping challenges

Right now, hundreds of vessel owners and operators across the globe are grappling with the same challenges to their maritime sustainability strategy: stringent IMO and EU regulations, advancing technology, and meeting the needs of multiple operational stakeholders.

That is why ABS Wavesight, a leading solutions provider for maritime efficiency and digitalization, has developed a groundbreaking five-part webinar series. These webinars will demonstrate how to overcome today’s most pressing shipping sustainability challenges utilizing the unique capabilities of ABS Wavesight’s fleet performance system, My Digital Fleet.



Upcoming Webinars

Real-Time Voyage Tracking and Optimization

The fourth part of this webinar series, on September 28, will dive deep into effective voyage planning. Attendees will experience how real-time voyage tracking works and learn how to plan effectively around ever-changing elements. Click here to register to attend.



Track and Monitor Daily Fuel Consumption Levels Across Your Fleet

The fifth and final part of this webinar series, on October 5, will look at best practices in the monitoring and consumption of fuel. Attendees will learn how to avoid breach of charter agreements and improve operational decision-making. Click here to register to attend.

Past Webinars

Charting a Course to Sustainable Maritime Success

The first part of this webinar series, which took place on August 31, explored the complex world of emissions and performance concerns. Attendees learned how to overcome these challenges from regulatory, technical and operational viewpoints. Click here to view on demand.



Enhance Your CII Calculations and Forecasting

The second part of this webinar series, which took place on September 14, tackled the topics of meeting and exceeding IMO and EU regulations. Attendees learned how My Digital Fleet streamlines carbon footprint monitoring and CII and EU ETS calculations. Click here to view on demand.



Drive Proactive Maintenance and Vessel ROI in Real Time

The third part of this webinar series, which took place on September 21, demonstrated the relationship between vessel performance metrics and sustainability. Attendees learned how to avoid unnecessary emissions and higher fuel costs through real-time monitoring. Click here to view on demand.

