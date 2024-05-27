ABS Wavesight

ABS Wavesight™, an ABS-affiliated company, is a global leader in the maritime technology industry pushing to decarbonize operations at sea through digitalization. Through its industry-leading My Digital Fleet™ and Nautical Systems platforms, ABS Wavesight provides maritime clients innovative fleet management software to improve the reliability and performance of their shipping operations. ABS Wavesight’s portfolio is comprised of best-in-class proprietary technology and third-party integrations that offer unparalleled insight into every aspect of a fleet’s operations.

ABS wavesight image

Compliance and Performance are Driving Shipping's Digital Revolution

Published May 27, 2024 12:01 PM by ABS Wavesight

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The right software solution can help operators manage the dual demands of regulatory compliance and commercial opportuni...

ABS

My Digital Fleet™ Webinar Series on Sustainable Maritime

Published Sep 25, 2023 5:26 PM by ABS Wavesight

Posted in: Business

Right now, hundreds of vessel owners and operators across the globe are grappling with the same challenges to their maritime susta...

ABS wavesight

ABS Wavesight: Connecting Maritime Through Sustainable Partnerships

Published Jun 1, 2023 5:50 PM by ABS Wavesight

Posted in: Business

When it comes to reducing the global carbon footprint, no one can do it alone. That&rsquo;s why companies are partnering to create...

Wavesight

ABS Wavesight, Meteomatics Present the Power of Elevated Weather Data

Published Apr 3, 2023 1:26 PM by ABS Wavesight

Posted in: Business

Empowering shipowners, operators and charterers with elevated weather data allows for rapid, more accurate access to insights abou...

More News Stories