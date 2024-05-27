ABS Wavesight™, an ABS-affiliated company, is a global leader in the maritime technology industry pushing to decarbonize operations at sea through digitalization. Through its industry-leading My Digital Fleet™ and Nautical Systems platforms, ABS Wavesight provides maritime clients innovative fleet management software to improve the reliability and performance of their shipping operations. ABS Wavesight’s portfolio is comprised of best-in-class proprietary technology and third-party integrations that offer unparalleled insight into every aspect of a fleet’s operations.