Miami Welcomes Greentech in Shipping

By ALJ Group 2019-07-22 18:05:00

This September key representatives from shipowner/shipbuilder companies will gather in Miami to discuss the current situation in the maritime industry. Service providers and relevant equipment manufacturers will come to introduce their services and technologies. After exceeding everyone’s expectations in Hamburg earlier this year (see video) Greentech in Shipping is moving to Miami, and according to many will be one of the most important gatherings of the year.

The gathering is structured into two main parts – presentations and networking. While the presentations will give much-needed knowledge from industry experts, the networking area, with its specially prepared exhibition places for private business meetings, will serve as a platform to go into deeper discussions regarding partnerships.

At the end of the first day, a cocktail reception party will be held in the same venue - a less formal way to do networking and gather valuable contacts. The highlight of the second day: the Neptune Awards ceremony. The most deserving companies and officers will be awarded for their exceptional contribution to the maritime industry.

Press the link below to receive more information:

https://usgreentechshipping.com/

Note: as interest is increasing rapidly, the availability to participate is becoming very limited.

Greentech in Shipping, Hamburg video:

Greentech in Shipping Forum, Miami, September 3 – 4.

Venue: Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon.

Press the link below to receive more information:

https://usgreentechshipping.com/

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.