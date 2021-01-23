Maritime Leaders Will Seek Green Solutions at GreenTech Forum

Previous year's GreenTech session By The Maritime Executive 01-23-2021 01:24:27

Major shipowners, service providers, research and government bodies will gather for two days of knowledge sharing and networking at the 3rd GreenTech in Shiping Virtual Forum on March 2 and 3, 2021. The forum will cover a rich variety of topics and speakers from different segments who are united by a shared goal – lowering carbon emissions and greening the maritime sector.

Two distinguished keynote speakers will open each day of the Forum. The event will kick off with the flagship presentation by the VP for Global Sustainability at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Roger Strevens, while, the second day will start with a keynote from Hapag-Lloyd’s Wolfram Guntermann, the Director of Regulatory Affairs who will share his thoughts on onshore power supply in ports.

In the two days of the event you will learn about major shipping organisations’ sustainability agendas from such notable speakers, as MSC’s EVP for Maritime Policy and Government Affairs Bud Darr, Jacob Sterling, Head of Technical Innovation at A.P Moller - Maersk, Lucienne Damm, Senior Environmental Manager at TUI Cruises, Jill Stoneberg, Director for Social Impact and Sustainability at Virgin Voyages, Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Maritime Affairs Tom Strang, Anshul Tuteja Associate Vice President Global Marine Operations at Royal Caribbean Cruises and many other recognized industry leaders.

A crucial component of the maritime sector and sustainability efforts is the cooperation and input of ports, therefore, the Forum will offer an insightful panel discussion from European ports which are leading the sustainable transformation. Experts from the Port of Amsterdam, the Port of Antwerp, the Port of Helsinki and the Port of Oslo will join for a discussion to address their green initiatives, solutions and challenges that the ports face in the process of accomplishing their sustainability agendas.

The shipping sector could not take a greener course without innovative and cutting edge solutions, therefore, selected innovators such as First Climate, Barry Rogliano Salles, P Ship Systems, South Pole, Europiren, TECO 2030, EcoSubsea, Taronis Fuels, Valmet, GTT, RSC Bio and a great number of others, will present their latest technologies that help to move in the direction of carbon neutral shipping.

You will get a premium opportunity to learn about the most important environmentally responsible shipping issues and achievements as well as engage in online networking to help you start new partnerships with decision makers and industry experts. Don’t miss the opportunity to join the 3rd GreenTech in Shiping Virtual Forum for free! More information about the Forum and registration link: https://greentechshipping.com/

Besides the 3rd GreenTech Shipping Forum, C-level event organizers ALJ Group have delivered a number of other well-received and highly-informative online forums, for more details, please visit: https://alj-group.com/

For any inquiries, please contact: larry@alj-group.com or monika@alj-group.com

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.