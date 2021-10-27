Maritime Leaders and Experts Gathering in Hamburg

One of the greatest maritime cities in the world - Hamburg - is the location for one of the most exciting maritime conferences this year. Hamburg Maritime Forum is gathering both local, continental and global maritime experts and leaders for two days of ideas sharing, latest updates, networking and much more.

Hosted in highly significant venue for maritime - Cruise Center Steinwerder - the event is on it's way to deliver highest value for all the participants. Among multiple other speakers you will hear from:

Andrea Crosetti, Energy Efficiency Management Officer, MSC Cruises;

Oistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Odfjell;

Andreas Chrysostomou, Executive Director, Clean Shipping Alliance;

Peter Wolf, Managing Director, CMA CGM, Germany;

Jens Meier, CEO, Hamburg Port Authority;

Elisa Zamora, Commercial Director, Ports of Tenerife

With the topics ranging from regulations / sustainability / environment / digitalization / latest technological achievements and many more, the event will provide an opportunity for everyone to learn from the experts and leaders of the industry.

If you are interested to join click the link to receive more information.

Dates: November 30th - December 1st.

Location: The Cruise Gate Hamburg, Cruise Center Steinwerder,

Buchheisterstraße 16

20457 Hamburg

Germany

Organizer: IGGS Group

