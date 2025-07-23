CMA CGM in JV with TotalEnergies to Offer LNG Bunkering from Rotterdam

CMA CGM is making a unique move, announcing it is forming a joint venture with TotalEnergies to launch an LNG bunkering and logistics operation based in Rotterdam. It is the first time a shipping company is partnering with an energy provider for LNG bunkering and a key step to support the French carriers’ growing fleet of LNG-fueled vessels.

The companies report they will position a new 20,000 cbm LNG bunker vessel in Rotterdam by the end of 2028. The new company, which will be jointly operated, will offer a complete logistics service, from reload access at the Gate terminal facility to LNG bunker deliveries. They will service a wide range of vessels operating in the Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp region.

As part of the agreement, CMA CGM will be supplied with up to 360,000 tons of LNG per year starting in 2028 until 2040. CMA CGM and TotalEnergies have been working together for the past eight years since the first deal was signed to supply CMA CGM with 300,000 tons of LNG annually in Rotterdam. The companies also have a supply agreement for Marseille Fos in the south of France. The first LNG bunkering took place in 2020 in Rotterdam for CMA CGM and has expanded to fueling in Dunkirk and the Port of Marseille Fos.

CMA CGM has been a pioneer in the use of LNG, including the launch of its first large LNG-fueled vessel, CMA CGM Jacques Saadé (23,000 TEU) in 2020. The company reports that by 2029, it will have 123 vessels that are dual-fuel and operate on low-carbon fuels. It has also recently taken delivery of its first dual-fuel methanol vessels.

“We are proud to further contribute, alongside a partner like CMA CGM, to the development of an LNG bunkering supply chain in one of Europe’s leading port hubs. LNG is today the most mature and immediately available solution to reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport. This strategic partnership not only strengthens our position as a major player in LNG bunkering but also illustrates the shared commitment of two leading French companies to actively support the energy transition,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.?

The French companies said they are working together to accelerate the energy transition in the maritime sector.

One of the challenges remains the infrastructure to support the fuel transition. Companies have been working to increase the number of bunker vessels and expand the locations where alternative fuels are available. Other carriers such as Maersk have invested in the production capacity for alternative fuels, but CMA CGM is the first large carrier to expand into LNG bunkering operations.

Rotterdam boasts that it was the first port in Europe to establish LNG bunkering. The first ship-to-ship transfer took place in 2018, and by 2020, the service was fully available. The Gate terminal, a joint venture of Gasunie and Vopak, is the LNG import terminal in Rotterdam. Located on the Maasvlakte near the port entrance, the LNG terminal has three storage tanks, each with a storage capacity of 180,000 m3, making it possible to unload large amounts of LNG at once.

