North Korea Vows to Build Third Destroyer in Next 14 Months

In a show of national pride, the Northern Koreans staged a rally at the Nampho Shipyard in which the workers pledged to deliver the country’s third next-generation destroyer in just 14 months. The delivery is set to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

Media reports highlighted the “pride of the workers” at the Nampho Shipyard who successfully built the first multi-mission destroyer, which began testing in April 2025. The vessels are believed to be about 5,000 tons, and analysts estimate their length between 140 and 145 meters (460 and 475 feet). North Korea says the vessels are a new type of destroyer that will “firmly defend the inviolable maritime sovereignty and national interests,” and demonstrate the “might of the naval forces.”

Shipyard workers rallied and pledge to build the next destroyer for delivery in 14 months

During the rally, it was emphasized that Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was taking a strong personal interest in the construction of the vessels. It was pointed out that he visited the shipyard ten times in a little more than a year to “give precious instructions on the building of the warship.”

Kim was also on hand when the first vessel, Choe Hyon, completed weapon systems tests on April 28 and 29. North Korean media reported the test-firing of supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles. It said the powerful 127 mm shipboard automatic gun “attracted close attention of leading officials.”

Analyzing photos of the vessel, observers noted that the new class is the first warship in North Korea that is fitted with vertical launch systems. Just forward of the deckhouse, a block of VLS hatches shows two different sizes of cell - 32 small cells and twelve medium, 44 in total. Aft, there are 12 more small hatches, eight medium hatches, and 10 unusually large hatches, 30 in total. Amidships, there is a structure that likely conceals additional racks for angle-launched cruise missiles.

Picture reported to show the start of construction for the third vessel

After the rally, North Korea released pictures that it said show construction of the third vessel has commenced. During the rally, they said workers had taken an oath and that a letter pledge to Kim Jong-un was adopted during “stormy applause.”

While the reporting emphasized that this will be the third vessel of the class, there was no mention of the second ship, Kang Kon. It will be remembered that the vessel rolled onto its side during a launch ceremony attended by Kim.

The official account said it was due to “immature command and carelessness in the operation,” which caused the parallel movement not to be regulated. The stern was released first, which they said stranded the ship and caused it to lose balance. Kim angrily announced, “This accident has brought down the dignity and pride of our country in an instant,” reported KCNA. The accident was called “an unacceptable criminal act,” and in the days following, multiple officials from the shipyard and involved in the construction and launch were arrested.

The second vessel was righted in just over two weeks, with independent analysts saying the vessel was pulled upright with tethers and floating balloons. Kim celebrated the launch on June 12 and said the vessel would be commissioned next year after it completed tests.

