How Port Everglades is Meeting the Travel Momentum Moment

This month, Port Everglades and its sister agency Visit Lauderdale are front and center at one of the most influential tourism industry events in the world, reinforcing the region’s growing role as a global cruise and travel hub.

In May, Greater Fort Lauderdale hosts IPW, the premier international inbound travel marketplace.

For cruise executives, the timing and proximity of this event, a month after Seatrade Cruise Global where the port had a significant presence, is no coincidence. Together, the events highlight how Port Everglades has positioned itself not just as the world’s third-busiest cruise homeport, but as a fully integrated destination partner — capable of hosting the world, supporting growth, and delivering memorable guest experiences from ship to shore.

Seatrade Cruise Global

Seatrade Cruise Global returned in April to the Miami Beach Convention Center, with a record 12,500 attendees over four days. Port Everglades leadership was on deck to meet with cruise industry leaders and participate in the expo’s engaging networking experiences.

With Miami Beach approximately 20 miles from Port Everglades, Broward County’s presence resonated well beyond the show floor. Port Everglades and Visit Lauderdale used Seatrade Cruise Global as a platform to reinforce their shared message: seamless guest journeys and a destination that understands the evolving needs of its visitors and tourism partners.

IPW Comes to Greater Fort Lauderdale

Next week, the spotlight shifts north as Greater Fort Lauderdale hosts U.S. Travel Association’s IPW — a milestone moment for the area. IPW is the leading international inbound travel marketplace, connecting U.S. destinations with global tour operators, travel buyers and media. Hosting the five-day event is widely regarded as a major vote of confidence and a catalyst for long-term economic impact.

Visit Lauderdale is leading one of the most ambitious hosting efforts in the destination’s history, and the port will have a significant role. Visit Lauderdale is executing a full-scale welcome operation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), complete with signage, greeters and volunteer wayfinding support. International buyers will experience 19 immersive destination tours, while information kiosks staffed across all 19 base hotels ensure attendees can easily explore the region.

The programming extends beyond logistics. Visit Lauderdale is producing an opening-night beach celebration on Fort Lauderdale Beach and a closing event honoring America’s 250th anniversary while showcasing the cultural vibrancy of Broward County.

A Homeport Built for Ease

At the center of this momentum is Port Everglades, home to nine cruise lines, 40 cruise ships and one fast ferry that visits The Bahamas.

The port is projected to welcome more than 4.7 million cruise passengers this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, 2026, and 4.9 million in FY2027. Its location in the heart of South Florida and proximity to the Caribbean make it an ideal launch point from the splashy vacation paradise of Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Cruise guests benefit from the port’s proximity to three international airports, including FLL, less than two miles away. Pre- and post-cruise options include sweeping beaches, a vibrant arts scene, world-class dining, craft breweries, shopping, casinos, family attractions and the flooded grasslands of the Florida Everglades.

On the Horizon

Port Everglades made history last fall by hosting the naming ceremonies for three brand-new cruise ships within weeks of each other — Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Xcel, Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Destiny and Princess Cruises’ Star Princess.

The momentum continues. Come early November, Port Everglades will welcome Royal Caribbean International’s newest Icon-class ship, Legend of the Seas, further cementing its role as a launchpad for next-generation cruising. In addition, the newly refurbished Crystal Symphony will begin sailing from Port Everglades also in November.

Infrastructure That Supports Growth

Broward County has paired industry momentum with major capital investments. Recent improvements include an expanded convention center and an elevated roadway that runs through Port Everglades, easing traffic and improving access to Fort Lauderdale beach, the convention center, the new Omni Fort Lauderdale hotel, and the port’s cruise terminals for Disney Cruise Line and Princess Cruises.

The Omni Fort Lauderdale hotel has quickly emerged as a strategic asset for the destination. Located steps from Port Everglades, the 801-room property was purpose-built for cruise-related stays, meetings and VIP hosting. With maritime-inspired meeting spaces, sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean, and seamless ship-to-shore transitions, the hotel is positioned as Broward County’s newest landmark for cruise, yachting and global travel events.

Riding the Current Forward

With Seatrade Cruise Global and IPW just weeks apart, Greater Fort Lauderdale is demonstrating more than hospitality — it is showing leadership. For cruise executives, the message is clear: this is a destination investing in infrastructure, partnerships and experiences that support long-term growth. The waters are favorable, the course is set, and Greater Fort Lauderdale is ready to sail confidently into the future.

For more information, visit PortEverglades.net

This article is sponsored by Port Everglades.