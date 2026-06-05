Five Azerbaijani Seafarers Killed as Ukraine Attacks Cargo Ships



Five Azerbaijani seafarers were killed, and between three and six more were injured, in a series of attacks on commercial shipping in the region around the Sea of Azov shortly after midnight on June 5. Ukrainian officials confirmed that they had struck five ships they accused of operating as part of the Russian shadow fleet without acknowledging those killed and injured.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine asserted that the vessels they targeted were sailing with their names painted out and their radar turned off. They said they were operating quietly as they sought to transport stolen grain from the occupied regions of Ukraine and were transferring military cargo and fuel. They accused the ships of “illegally loitering” at the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk and sailing in the coastal waters in Taganrog Bay in the northeastern sections of the Sea of Azov.

They released a video showing the strikes. The report said one cargo ship was in the area of Berdyansk, two other cargo ships were near Yalta, and two others were in the area of Mariupol.

Russian officials quickly denounced the strikes of the two small cargo ships hit in Taganrog Bay. They called the attacks brutal, showing the intent of the Ukrainian forces. Both of the vessels appear to be Turkish-owned and managed.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement acknowledging the attacks while warning that citizens should stay out of the war region. It said there were a total of 25 citizens aboard two cargo ships, which it noted were not owned by the state. They put the death toll at five, and three were injured and taken to a hospital, while media reports said six were injured.

One vessel, which was identified as the Natra (3,332 dwt), was struck at 0045 by four drones. Two crewmembers died, and the vessel caught fire, although the crew was able to extinguish the fire. The ship, which was built in 1989, was reported traveling empty from Turkey toward Rostov-on-Don to load grain. It has operated under multiple flags of convenience over the past 15 years.

The second vessel was struck approximately an hour later in the same area. It is the Circon (incorrectly identified in media reports as the Zirkon), and it was sailing under the flag of Palau. It is 4,900 dwt and was built in 1972 and operated by Russian interests until 2012. The reports said three crewmembers were killed, and the remaining crew abandoned the ship due to the fire. It was also empty traveling to Rostov-on-Don.

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The Natra reportedly lost propulsion and was being towed. Tugs were on the scene, and other passing ships had stopped to assist the crews.

No additional information was available on the other three ships, which Ukraine said were attacked.