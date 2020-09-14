Extraordinary Asia-Pacific Maritime Online Event Coming This November

By IGGS Group 09-14-2020 01:51:00

The Asia – Pacific region plays a vital role in the global shipping industry. With so much depending on this region and so many businesses involved, there is a clear need for a gathering that will allow all stakeholders to get critical updates, share best practices and evaluate available services and technologies. For this reason, the proven maritime networking company - IGGS Group - is proudly announcing one of the most important online events of the season: The Asia – Pacific Shipping Forum Online.

The Asia – Pacific Shipping Forum Online will bring together a wide range of companies from across the value chain of the shipping industry. Shipowners; ship managers; ship builders; ship yards; ports; classification societies; manufacturers and technology companies; government and NGOs will come together for a two-day maritime networking forum.

Follow the link below and join an exceptional online event, which has already been dubbed the gateway to the Asia – Pacific market.

For more information please visit: www.asiapasificshippingforum.com

Dates: November 4th – 5th

Organizer: IGGS Group

