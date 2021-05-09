DESMI Launches Two New BWMS Expanding Coverage for Ships at Sea

DESMI Ocean Guard CompactClean1000 ballast water management system By DESMI 05-09-2021 05:41:53

To meet market and customer demand, DESMI has developed two new Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) covering bulker solutions and ships sailing in or primarily in IMO waters. The new systems are CompactClean Bulker and CompactClean OptIMO. These new systems join the DESMI portfolio of BWMS alongside the well-known CompactClean BWMS.

“Not all ships are engaged in global trade but rather in regional or domestic trade, and as such a significant part of the world’s fleet will never, or only rarely, enter US waters. Such vessels can benefit from a BWMS solution that is optimized to IMO requirements and not US Coast Guard requirements, and this is exactly what we have developed with our new CompactClean OptIMO BWMS,” says Rasmus Folsø, CEO DESMI Ocean Guard. “The OptIMO BWMS meets the USCG requirements and can be operated in a US compliance mode, which involves a smaller maximum flowrate, but does make it suitable for operation in US waters when needed.”

The new CompactClean OptIMO BWMS has lower power consumption and fewer UV lamps and thus provides both CAPEX and OPEX savings, as well as an even smaller footprint than the market leading footprint of CompactClean BWMS.

With the CompactClean OptIMO BWMS, DESMI provides the customers with an opportunity to select a BWMS that is carefully optimized to the needs of the vessel and its operation. If max flowrate treatment is required globally, including US waters, then the market leading CompactClean BWMS, the only UV system available that does not employ special flow reduction when operated in US compliance mode, is the right choice.

If there is no need to operate the BWMS at max flowrate in US compliance mode, either because US waters are never entered or because the vessel’s operation profile allows the discharge of ballast water at a reduced flowrate when in US waters, then OptIMO is the right choice as it provides both CAPEX and OPEX savings.

The CompactClean Bulker – is a BWMS optimized for the operation of Bulk Carriers or other vessel types, where the discharge of ballast water is performed at increased flowrate. With the Bulker solution, DESMI can tailor-make a BWMS for customers which will allow one flowrate during ballast, and another and higher flowrate during de-ballast. As the filter is only applied during ballast operation it can be downsized to match the lower flow during ballast. Therefore, CompactClean Bulker grants the customer a CAPEX reduction, as well as OPEX reduction in case the filter internals need replacement during the life of the BWMS.

A quick view of all three system types is available at www.desmioceanguard.com



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.