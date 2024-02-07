DESMI

DESMI specializes in the development, manufacturing, sale and service of pumps and pumping solutions including a wide range of environmental equipment for the maritime industry.

Methanol Pumps Enable Safe Alternative Fuel Solutions

Published Feb 7, 2024

Shipping

With every year that passes, emission regulations tighten in the shipping industry. Shipowners who want to stay in business need t...

DESMI Offers Free Engineering to Avoid Consequences of Older BWMS

Published Jan 26, 2023

Shipping

If a ballast water management system does not comply with current regulations, this can have serious consequences for your busines...

DESMI OptiSave™ Installations Reach One Million Tonnes of CO2 Saved

Published Jul 21, 2022

Shipping

DESMI has installed approximately&nbsp;700 OptiSave&trade;&nbsp;systems, which together have generated accumulated CO2 reductions...

DESMI Offers Simple Power Management for Energy Efficiency Compliance

Published Oct 13, 2021

Shipping

Shipowners and designers need to comply with the maritime industry&rsquo;s ever-stricter regulations for reducing CO2 and greenhou...

DESMI Launches Two New BWMS Expanding Coverage for Ships at Sea

Published May 9, 2021

Shipping

To meet market and customer demand, DESMI has developed two new Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) covering bulker solutions...

Digital Tools: e-learning for DESMI’s Ballast Water Management System

Published Mar 20, 2021

Training

Marine engineers and crew members can now train and learn about DESMI Ocean Guard&rsquo;s CompactClean ballast water management sy...

Answering Key Questions About Ballast Water Management

Published May 18, 2020

Maritime

This white paper provides an overview of the two most prominent ballast water management (BWMS) technologies installed on today&rs...

Energy Efficiency: Totally Worth It

Published Sep 12, 2019

Shipbuilding

With a little careful planning, you can adopt some surprisingly effective energy-efficiency measures for your newbuilds, saving a...

Removing Marine Debris for Good

Published Apr 19, 2017

Maritime Technology

Marine and aquatic debris is one of the most widespread solvable pollution problems, plaguing oceans, rivers and lakes around the...

