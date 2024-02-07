DESMI
Methanol Pumps Enable Safe Alternative Fuel Solutions
With every year that passes, emission regulations tighten in the shipping industry. Shipowners who want to stay in business need t...
DESMI Offers Free Engineering to Avoid Consequences of Older BWMS
If a ballast water management system does not comply with current regulations, this can have serious consequences for your busines...
DESMI OptiSave™ Installations Reach One Million Tonnes of CO2 Saved
DESMI has installed approximately 700 OptiSave™ systems, which together have generated accumulated CO2 reductions...
DESMI Offers Simple Power Management for Energy Efficiency Compliance
Shipowners and designers need to comply with the maritime industry’s ever-stricter regulations for reducing CO2 and greenhou...
DESMI Launches Two New BWMS Expanding Coverage for Ships at Sea
To meet market and customer demand, DESMI has developed two new Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) covering bulker solutions...
Digital Tools: e-learning for DESMI’s Ballast Water Management System
Marine engineers and crew members can now train and learn about DESMI Ocean Guard’s CompactClean ballast water management sy...
Answering Key Questions About Ballast Water Management
This white paper provides an overview of the two most prominent ballast water management (BWMS) technologies installed on today&rs...
Energy Efficiency: Totally Worth It
With a little careful planning, you can adopt some surprisingly effective energy-efficiency measures for your newbuilds, saving a...
Removing Marine Debris for Good
Marine and aquatic debris is one of the most widespread solvable pollution problems, plaguing oceans, rivers and lakes around the...