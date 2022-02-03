AST Supports Attempt to Break West Around the World Sailing Record

AST is sponsoring the attempt to sail around the world (AST)

Global provider of intelligent remote communication solutions, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) is an Official Supporter to Use It Again! Trimaran and its two award-winning skippers, Romain Pilliard and Alex Pella in their attempt to circumnavigate the globe, westward against the prevailing winds and currents in 122 days to break the current world record.

A legendary boat, performance, and the circular economy

The objective of this record attempt is to demonstrate that we can re-think performance and live exceptional challenges while minimizing our impact on the planet, it aims to promote and develop the circular economy through a sporting as well as a scientific adventure.

The multihull is Ellen McArthur’s legendary 18-year-old refurbished Trimaran, B&Q Castomara, that saw her become the fastest person to circumnavigate the globe single-handed in 2005. Adopting the principles of the circular economy using recycled, upcycled, refurbished, and original parts, Romain has pursued technical innovation to give the Trimaran a second lease of life while minimizing impact on the planet. For example, most sails are cut from recovered sails, the cabin has been refurbished using old windsurfing boards and reconditioned solar panels have been installed on technical fabric from scraps of fabric used to make car airbags.

A scientific project and a celebration of human endeavor

As well as setting out to achieve a new world record, the race will support a unique scientific project to enable an ocean noise pollution research program. It involves recording the sound of the ocean and mammals, to create the 1st World Ocean Sound mapping for the purpose of ocean protection.

This challenge also celebrates 500 years since the first round the world voyage by Magellan and Elcano and only five people have achieved the westabout round the world journey - no one has yet achieved it on a multihull.

AST has provided an Iridium Certus airtime plan, activated on a Thales VesseLINK terminal teamed with bandwidth management solution INTEGRA Control meaning the crew will be able to ensure the best use of bandwidth and connectivity throughout the journey.

Frédérique Gérard, Corporate Communications Director said “Pushing the boundaries and innovating in a meaningful way is close to our heart and values, and AST wanted to be part of this adventure, we wish Romain and Alex all the best and will be following their progress with much anticipation.”

The team set sail on January 4, 2022. You can follow their progress on the Use It Again!’s website or on the AST LinkedIn page.



