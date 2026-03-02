Search Underway for Missing Seafarers After Tug Sinks off South Africa

Two merchant ships and a fishing boat are working alongside the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) as the search continues for missing crewmembers from a tug that went down overnight on Saturday into Sunday along the coast in an area notorious for treacherous sea conditions. The reports were that 12 people had been rescued, one additional person was deceased, and five others remained missing.

The emergency call was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Cape Two at around 1900 on Saturday, February 28. The crew of the tugboat named Leo advised that they were uncontrollably taking on water. Some reports suggest that the vessel, which was 18 nautical miles off the coast between Cape Town and Durban, had grounded during a storm.

The 18 people aboard the tug reported they were preparing to go into four life rafts before the vessel went down early on March 1. SAMSA reports their position as approximately 80 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay.

The reports are that the tug was from Nigeria and had been in South Africa for repairs. It was starting a return voyage to Lagos.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The coastline is notorious for difficult sea conditions and strong storms. SAMSA reports that adverse weather conditions are challenging the search operation. It said all available resources were being utilized, including a helicopter.

The 12 survivors were being transferred to Port Elizabeth. The Nigerian government had been advised, and a representative was at Port Elizabeth to meet the survivors and provide them with assistance.

