Satellite Imaging Reveals Drone Strike Damage at US Navy Base in Bahrain

Damage to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet base at Bahrain appears to be more significant than initially estimated, according to new satellite imaging analysis by the New York Times' visual investigations team.

Bystander imagery published Sunday showed fires burning inside the base perimeter from Iranian strikes, but the nature of the damage was not immediately clear. Daylight brought opportunities for satellite imagery, which revealed the destruction of two large radomes or satellite terminals and half of a warehouse complex. At least one of the strikes was caused by a slow-moving Shahed attack drone, a low-end $35,000 weapon that some analysts have dubbed "flying trash" for its relatively crude design.

Like other U.S. and allied installations in the region, the base at Manama is protected by Patriot PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile batteries. The costly interceptors come in at about $4 million each, and two are typically expended for each threat to ensure destruction - sometimes even for basic drones. Inventory levels for this missile system are classified, but are low enough to prompt early discussions about pulling reserves from Indo-Pacific Command and other strategic regions.

Bahrain's Defense Force said on Sunday that its air defense crews had shot down nine incoming drones and 45 missiles. Some made it through; in addition to at least three strikes on the base, multiple residential buildings were hit, along with Manama's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Luckily, the U.S. military had already begun withdrawing personnel and dependents from the base in advance of planned strikes in order to minimize the risk of casualties, reducing manning to no more than "mission critical" levels. Remaining servicemembers were instructed to stay at hotels outside of the Juffair neighborhood, where the base is located, to ensure their safety. The piers were emptied as well, with all vessel assets at sea. No American injuries were reported on site. Other Iranian attacks have taken a toll elsewhere; the current U.S. servicemember death toll in the operation stands at six personnel, and the administration has signaled that it expects the number to rise as combat continues.

