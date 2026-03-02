Norwegian Cruise Admits Misstep as it Issues Disappointing Outlook



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported its fourth quarter and year-end financial results, and while it met or exceeded expectations, it disappointed with its outlook for 2026. Admitting “missteps” and “misalignment,” the cruise corporation provided an outlook for 2026 well below analyst projections, and as activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management is beginning to meet with fellow investors ahead of the company’s annual meeting.

The announcement of results faced further headwinds due to world events and the uncertain outlook for the oil market. Concerns are being raised as oil prices are expected to rise significantly, and the larger unknown of how the war against Iran will impact consumers and the desire to travel, especially internationally. While analysts were expecting declines in cruise ship share prices, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ share price was down 10 percent compared to the industry’s 3.5 to 8 percent decline today.

The newly named CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, John Chidsey, told investors, “My initial assessment is that our strategy is sound, but execution and cross-functional alignment have fallen short.” He pointed to a mistiming of the repositioning of ships into the Caribbean and other elements of the strategy, as well as underinvestment in technology, revenue management, and customer-facing systems. He pointed to too much bureaucracy, a lack of cohesion in execution, and a lack of developed coordinated plans.

The company met its revised outlook for the fourth quarter, and with lower costs, came in toward the higher end of its range for the year. Revenues, however, were slightly light, but the real disappointment was a forecast as much as seven percent below analysts' projections for adjusted earnings (EBITDA) for 2026.

The company said it is entering 2026 against a “pressured backdrop as it is slightly below the optional booking range.” Demand, however, it said, is strong in its luxury brands, with the largest challenges at its contemporary brand, Norwegian Cruise Line.

It pointed to a “softness in Alaska” for bookings as overall industry capacity continues to grow in that market and a material increase in Norwegian’s Caribbean capacity that was too soon before the completion of the enhancements at its private island. They also pointed to a less-than-expected performance for Europe. While NCLH does not have operations in the Middle East and has a smaller overall presence in Europe, the softness comes even before the start of the war, which could deter Americans from vacationing in the Mediterranean in particular or, at the very least, slow bookings until there is more certainty around the war in Iran.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Kempa said the problems were fixable but that they would take some time. He said they still believed the Caribbean is the right place, and they would be cutting costs from their shoreside operations.

“Norwegian's disappointing outlook for 2026 falls meaningfully short of the company's potential,” said Elliott in a statement issued after the earnings announcement. “Commentary on today's earnings call reinforced a troubling pattern of execution lapses and strategic missteps across the business that have been years in the making.”

Elliott continues its call, saying there is an urgent need for a board refreshment at NCLH. It is calling for an “independent, experienced, and fully engaged board required to return the company to industry-leading performance.”

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The activist investor group announced in February that it now owns more than 10 percent of NCLH’s shares. According to reports, it has begun meetings with other investors to outline its plans for the company. It is widely expected to launch a proxy battle at the upcoming annual meeting for a replacement board. Well-known industry executive Adam Goldstein, who spent many years at Royal Caribbean Group, recently released an op-ed saying he supported Elliott. He is believed to be a likely candidate for the board.

Well-known investment commentator and TV personality Jim Cramer suggested last week to his viewers that maybe NCLH should be sold. He said Disney which is enjoying a strong performance in its cruise operations, should buy NCLH to provide a quicker route to expansion. Disney is in the midst of launching its largest cruise ship, Disney Adventure, which is arriving this week at its home port in Singapore, and currently has multiple cruise ships on order, but they will take years to build.