AST Group
The AST Group is a leading global innovator in satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of unique award-winning software designed to empower users to optimise their operations, make informed decisions quicker and reduce their costs. It has a global presence with offices serving both end-users and channel partners in the UK, Europe, Americas, Asia and Australia and has a proven track record in delivering high profile projects in a variety of markets sectors.
AST Introduces Global, Compact and Versatile VSAT FlexMaritime
As an official solutions partner of Intelsat FlexMaritime services, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) now provides next-level bro...
AST Supports Attempt to Break West Around the World Sailing Record
Global provider of intelligent remote communication solutions, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) is an Official Supporter to Use...
AST Launches Iridium Certus 200 Service With Usage Alert Capabilities
Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd, today announced the official launch of its unique Iridium Certus 200 service offering, wit...