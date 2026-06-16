The Most Dangerous Speed Is Not the Highest One

Most marine discussions treat speed as a linear risk factor: Higher speed = Higher risk.

In reality, this is often incorrect. The most dangerous speed is not necessarily the highest one. It is the speed at which the system begins to behave differently.

The Illusion of “Manageable Speed”

There is a range of speed that feels operationally safe:

- Controllable

- Familiar

- Compatible with the schedule

- Not obviously excessive

This is where risk perception can become distorted, because “manageable” does not necessarily mean “stable”.

Threshold Behaviour in Navigation

Marine systems are rarely linear. At certain speeds, relatively small increases can produce disproportionately large operational consequences:

- Reduced reaction time

- Increased squat

- Longer stopping distances

- Stronger interaction effects

- Greater influence of wind and current during maneuvering

Consider a laden tanker approaching a shallow-water channel. At one speed, a minor heading deviation may be corrected routinely. A few knots faster, the same deviation may require significantly greater intervention because available time, maneuvering margin, and stopping distance have already begun to shrink.

The speed difference may appear small, but the operational consequences may not.

Operational Speed vs Safe Speed

Operational speed is often influenced by schedule pressure; traffic flow; commercial expectations; and efficiency targets.

Safe speed is determined by available maneuvering margin; environmental conditions; vessel response characteristics; and the crew’s ability to recover from developing situations.

These two speeds are not always the same.

The Critical Misjudgement

The most dangerous moment is rarely when speed is obviously excessive. It is when speed remains acceptable by routine standards but has already pushed the operation beyond a critical threshold.

At that point, confidence often remains unchanged while recovery margins begin to disappear. The vessel continues to obey the laws of physics - what changes is the crew’s ability to recover from small deviations before they escalate.

Risk Begins Before It Looks Like Risk

The most dangerous speed is not the highest one. It is the speed at which available safety margins begin to shrink faster than the crew realizes.

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By the time risk becomes visible, the threshold may already have been crossed.

Volodymyr Smirnov is a Master Mariner with over 25 years of experience on large ocean-going vessels, including more than 18 years in command with senior operational accountability. His professional focus includes operational risk management, bridge team decision-making, and confined-water navigation strategy.