Capt. Volodymyr Smirnov

Volodymyr Smirnov is a Master Mariner with over 25 years of experience on large ocean-going vessels, including more than 18 years in command with senior operational accountability. His professional focus includes operational risk management, bridge team decision-making, and confined-water navigation strategy.

Too late: By the time the deviation becomes clearly visible, the system may already be operating beyond a recoverable threshold (SCA file image)

When Bridge Teams Lose Control Without Realizing It

Published Apr 6, 2026 2:44 PM by Capt. Volodymyr Smirnov

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Following recent discussions on hydrodynamic instability in confined waters, an important operational question remains: Why do exp...

Ever Given aground

Grounding of the Ever Given: When Hydrodynamics Turns Into Financial Risk

Published Mar 24, 2026 3:12 PM by Capt. Volodymyr Smirnov

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

On March 23, 2021, the ultra-large container vessel Ever Given grounded in the Suez Canal during sandstorm conditions, blocking on...

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