Capt. Volodymyr Smirnov
Volodymyr Smirnov is a Master Mariner with over 25 years of experience on large ocean-going vessels, including more than 18 years in command with senior operational accountability. His professional focus includes operational risk management, bridge team decision-making, and confined-water navigation strategy.
When Bridge Teams Lose Control Without Realizing It
Following recent discussions on hydrodynamic instability in confined waters, an important operational question remains: Why do exp...
Grounding of the Ever Given: When Hydrodynamics Turns Into Financial Risk
On March 23, 2021, the ultra-large container vessel Ever Given grounded in the Suez Canal during sandstorm conditions, blocking on...