Royal Navy Sailor Delivers Relief Aid for His Own Family

Courtesy Royal Navy

The Royal Navy has delivered 75 tonnes of crucial aid to British Commonwealth citizens whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by a volcano eruption. Support ship RFA Wave Knight has offloaded 135 pallets of emergency assistance in St. Vincent – the Caribbean island badly affected by the unexpected and violent eruptions of La Soufrière in April.

The intense volcanic activity has forced the evacuation of the northern half of St. Vincent – the main island of the Commonwealth nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – displacing around 14,000 islanders.

The eruptions – the first major activity in 40 years – dumped a thick layer of ash over homes and public buildings, and islanders have sought shelter away from the danger zone in temporary camps, where many of the basics of life are in short supply.

Tanker Wave Knight – which carries a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter, disaster relief supplies and thousands of tonnes of fuel – collected an assortment of aid from the people of Barbados and the World Health Organisation during a lightning stop in Bridgetown.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines loaded toiletries, sanitary items, cleaning products, dried/tinned food, bottled water and other essential goods before making the 100-mile journey west to St Vincent. Just hours later, that aid was being offloaded in Kingstown, the St. Vincent capital.

It’s a mission with added poignancy for the Royal Navy: more than 500 people from St. Vincent serve under the White Ensign and have been deeply affected by what has happened in their homeland, prompting various fundraising and relief efforts on ships and in naval bases in the UK.

Those affected include the family of Able Seaman Rickal Grant, a Royal Navy logistics expert serving with Wave Knight.

“I have children that have been displaced by the eruption,” he said. “The people displaced, including my family will benefit from this humanitarian aid given by the people of Barbados. I am happy to be a part of the ship's company delivering this aid.”

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.