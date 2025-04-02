Pat Zeitler

Freelance writer Pat Zeitler is a commercial diver and former reserve officer in the USCG. This is his first appearance in the magazine.

Lifeboats

Safety Management Systems

Published Apr 2, 2025 7:04 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Fans of complex management systems tend to live and breathe the analytics of daily operations. With the help of a strong...

Carver Marine towboat

Barging Ahead

Published Feb 25, 2025 12:31 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

&nbsp; [By Pat Zeitler] Tugs and barges are the ox and cart of the maritime world. They have one purpose and that&rsquo;s to...

Dali wreckage

Specialization of Skills: Salvors Show Expertise With Response to the Dali

Published Nov 10, 2024 12:45 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

&nbsp; From the Francis Scott Key Bridge allision in Baltimore to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, it&#39;s been a busy year...

Moss type LNG carrier

Choosing the Right Flag

Published Oct 20, 2024 3:00 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The global supply chain is dependent on an efficient maritime transportation system, and flag states are the catalyst fo...

AME Propulsion service

One Knot at a Time

Published Jul 28, 2024 5:28 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Seals are important for the role they play in containing pressure and eliminating leakage and contamination. Bearings re...

Engine room

Perfect Recipe

Published Jul 18, 2024 3:38 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Maintaining the mechanical lifeblood of marine propulsion and auxiliary systems is a tough task fraught with many compli...

Fassmer

Blissfully Safe

Published Mar 13, 2024 2:35 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; &quot;The customer is always right&rdquo; is an unwritten rule in the business world, but when it comes to the passenger...

Tsavliris

High Volume, Low Revenue

Published Nov 13, 2023 12:11 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The marine salvage industry is tough, resilient and characterized by resourcefulness and ingenuity. Salvors themselves are a highl...

Gearing up

Gearing Up

Published Aug 1, 2023 11:51 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

A global look at the ship repair business shows that newbuilds are the focus in China, maintenance and retrofitting are getting al...

Ship Repair

Ship Repair: Gearing Up

Published Jul 21, 2023 7:25 PM by Pat Zeitler

Posted in: Shipbuilding

(Article originally published in May/June 2023 edition.) [By Patrick Zeitler] A global look at the ship repair business show...

