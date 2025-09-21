Royal Navy News

Sail training ship Pelican of London on the Dart (Royal Navy)

Royal Navy Returns to Sail Training for Young Officers

Published Sep 21, 2025 11:35 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; The Royal Navy is looking to train officers under sail for the first time in decades by chartering a tall ship. Exper...

Bell HMS Vanguard

Divers Recover the Ship's Bell of WWI Wreck HMS Vanguard

Published Jul 27, 2025 12:56 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; For the first time in more than a century iconic artifacts from a tragic WWI battleship are above the waves &ndash; reco...

HMS Blazer little ships

Royal Navy Marks 85th Anniversary of the Dunkirk Evacuation

Published May 25, 2025 7:43 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; Royal Navy warships have escorted a flotilla of the legendary &lsquo;Little Ships of Dunkirk&rsquo; across the English C...

Iron Duke

Royal Navy Escorts Russian Evacuation Flotilla Through English Channel

Published Feb 16, 2025 12:37 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; Royal Navy warships and aircraft shadowed a Russian task group in the English Channel in a concentrated operation last w...

HMS Iron Duke (nearest camera) monitoring RFS Golovko in the English Channel

Royal Navy Tracks Two Russian Task Forces Through UK Waters

Published Nov 17, 2024 1:20 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; The Royal Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and RAF have maintained constant watch on two Russian naval task groups passing th...

Wreck site of HMNZS Manawanui off Samoa, October 2024 (NZDF)

Royal Navy Helps Recover Evidence After Loss of New Zealand Survey Ship

Published Oct 18, 2024 10:52 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; New Zealand has thanked the Royal Navy for its help in responding to the sinking of the survey ship HMNZS Manawanui off...

Bismarck sinking with HMS Rodney at right

105-Year-Old Veteran of WWII Convoys Receives Long-Delayed Recognition

Published Jun 30, 2024 9:21 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; One of the last men to see Hitler&rsquo;s flagship Bismarck in action &ndash; and possibly Britain&rsquo;s oldest sailor...

D-Day

On Eve of D-Day's 80th Anniversary, Royal Navy Thanks WWII Veterans

Published Jun 5, 2024 8:16 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; D-Day veterans received a standing ovation &ndash; led by Their Majesties the King and Queen &ndash; as Portsmouth hoste...

CWGC staff prepare the British Normandy Memorial grounds for June 6. In the background, handmade silhouettes of Allied soldiers "advance" over the hillside, May 2024 (Royal Navy)

As 80th Anniversary of D-Day Approaches, Royal Navy Honors the Fallen

Published Jun 2, 2024 7:30 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; The crew of Britain&rsquo;s newest frigate followed in the footsteps of their D-Day forebearers by visiting the sites wh...

UKMTO

"You Can Hear the Gunfire": The 911 Call Center for Mariners Under Attack

Published Mar 27, 2024 8:33 PM by Royal Navy News

&nbsp; A Royal Navy-led emergency center&nbsp;has dealt with an &lsquo;unprecedented&rsquo; rise in distress calls due to the R...

