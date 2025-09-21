Royal Navy News
Royal Navy Returns to Sail Training for Young Officers
The Royal Navy is looking to train officers under sail for the first time in decades by chartering a tall ship. Exper...
Divers Recover the Ship's Bell of WWI Wreck HMS Vanguard
For the first time in more than a century iconic artifacts from a tragic WWI battleship are above the waves – reco...
Royal Navy Marks 85th Anniversary of the Dunkirk Evacuation
Royal Navy warships have escorted a flotilla of the legendary ‘Little Ships of Dunkirk’ across the English C...
Royal Navy Escorts Russian Evacuation Flotilla Through English Channel
Royal Navy warships and aircraft shadowed a Russian task group in the English Channel in a concentrated operation last w...
Royal Navy Tracks Two Russian Task Forces Through UK Waters
The Royal Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and RAF have maintained constant watch on two Russian naval task groups passing th...
Royal Navy Helps Recover Evidence After Loss of New Zealand Survey Ship
New Zealand has thanked the Royal Navy for its help in responding to the sinking of the survey ship HMNZS Manawanui off...
105-Year-Old Veteran of WWII Convoys Receives Long-Delayed Recognition
One of the last men to see Hitler’s flagship Bismarck in action – and possibly Britain’s oldest sailor...
On Eve of D-Day's 80th Anniversary, Royal Navy Thanks WWII Veterans
D-Day veterans received a standing ovation – led by Their Majesties the King and Queen – as Portsmouth hoste...
As 80th Anniversary of D-Day Approaches, Royal Navy Honors the Fallen
The crew of Britain’s newest frigate followed in the footsteps of their D-Day forebearers by visiting the sites wh...
"You Can Hear the Gunfire": The 911 Call Center for Mariners Under Attack
A Royal Navy-led emergency center has dealt with an ‘unprecedented’ rise in distress calls due to the R...