Royal Navy Appoints its First Female Admiral

Commodore Jude Terry (Image courtesy Royal Navy)

Cdre Jude Terry Makes History as Royal Navy's First Female Admiral

For the first time in the centuries-long history of the Royal Navy, a female officer will be appointed to the rank of admiral. Commodore Jude Terry, who has served for nearly a quarter of a century, has been selected for promotion to rear admiral – making her the most senior woman in the Royal Navy, past or present.

She will be responsible for sailors and Royal Marines from the moment they are recruited to their final day in Service – spanning their entire careers by overseeing training, welfare and career management.

The 47-year-old will be promoted to rear admiral next year and take over as the Royal Navy’s Director of People and Training and Naval Secretary. Of making history she says simply, "someone has to be first."

"I have always thought of myself as a naval officer first, then a logistics officer, then Jude and finally as a female. The Navy genuinely doesn’t look at your gender and is an equal opportunities employer – it wants you to be part of a team and deliver outputs to support operations," she says.

"I have been really lucky throughout my career. I’ve enjoyed great jobs, wonderful support from my family, worked with great people, seized the opportunity to see the world and contribute to a number of operations which have made a difference to people’s lives including Afghanistan, Somalia and Sierra Leone to name a few."

She currently serves as deputy director of the department she is earmarked to take over, with the goal of helping to shape the Royal Navy and its people up to 2040.

"I am delighted with Commodore Jude Terry’s selection for promotion to Rear Admiral," said First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin. "Jude is part of a cohort of trailblazers in the Royal Navy who have seized the opportunities on offer and risen to the top. This builds on a rich career of naval and broader Defence appointments, all of which she has excelled at."

Terry has spent the bulk of her seagoing career in Plymouth-based warships, including survey vessel HMS Scott and two spells with helicopter carrier HMS Ocean.

Of her 12-month second draft to HMS Ocean she spent ten away from the UK in the Baltic and Gulf, and she was responsible for working with a documentary team producing the series Warship for BBC Channel 4.

Her career has taken her to the Gulf and Middle East, Indian Ocean, Far East and the Caribbean. Commodore Terry was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s Honours List in 2017 for her efforts during three years at the UK military’s operational hub, Permanent Joint Headquarters, during which she was involved in the end of Britain’s front-line operations in Afghanistan, overseeing the closure of bases at Lashkar Gar, Bastion and Kandahar, and the successful efforts to curb the spread of the Ebola virus in west Africa in 2014 - 2015.

This article appears courtesy of Royal Navy News and may be found in its original form here.

