Bulletproof Live 2: Navigating Security and Wealth for Maritime Leaders

While conducting research for an upcoming article on maritime cybersecurity, The Maritime Executive had the opportunity to attend "Bulletproof Live 2," a unique event focused on security, wealth, and personal resilience. The featured speaker was Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL, CIA contractor, and action sequence consultant to Keanu Reeves for "John Wick: Parabellum." As the host of the #1 podcast on Spotify, The Shawn Ryan Show, Ryan’s expertise on cybersecurity, preparedness, and resilience offers applications for maritime leaders managing today’s operational and security challenges.

Ryan’s two-hour conversation with Rob Luna, the event’s creator and host, provided a deep dive into critical vulnerabilities in U.S. infrastructure, including the power grid. Ryan highlighted the growing reliance on Chinese-manufactured components in key sectors like electricity distribution and water systems, posing significant national security risks. With maritime operations increasingly reliant on interconnected infrastructure, Ryan’s warnings about cyberattacks underscored the importance of proactive risk management.

Ryan explained that a handful of critical substations could be targeted in a cyberattack, causing a nationwide blackout. Yet, despite government investigations into these vulnerabilities, the findings remain classified, leaving both private and public sectors uninformed about the full scope of the risks. For maritime leaders, these insights offer a timely reminder to incorporate cyber resilience frameworks into operations to maintain continuity and protect assets.

Ryan also emphasized the importance of situational awareness—a lesson applicable to both personal and professional contexts. He advised, “If you see someone once, that’s great. Two times, coincidence. Three times, they’re following you.” This philosophy serves as a reminder to remain vigilant in critical operations where identifying threats early can prevent disruptions.

Beyond cybersecurity, Ryan advocated for practical survival strategies: stockpiling a month’s supply of food and water, investing in solar generators, and ensuring homes are prepared as shelters. He also emphasized the importance of community building with neighbors, highlighting the value of local networks during emergencies — a principle aligned with maritime operations where collaboration across teams and stakeholders is essential.

Ryan’s emphasis on financial independence resonates with maritime executives, who understand the importance of protecting both organizational and personal wealth. He stated, “To be truly bulletproof, you must own your income.” Whether through entrepreneurship or skill-building, financial autonomy empowers leaders to adapt to economic disruptions and secure long-term financial stability.

