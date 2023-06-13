A Nor-Shipping Like No Other: Record Turnout and Summer Sun

Nor-Shipping 2023 proved to be one of those “you had to be there” moments. From the second the bell rang at Oslo Stock Exchange on Monday morning, announcing the beginning of this year’s packed programme, through to the final delegates leaving the Lillestrøm exhibition centre on Friday afternoon, this year’s Nor-Shipping delivered on every expectation. A record turnout at the exhibition, big names at the conferences and a social scene that basked in unbroken sunshine created, in the words of Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping, “the perfect arena to support our great global industry.”

Defining enthusiasm

“It’s been an unforgettable week,” Norvik states. “The numbers speak for themselves, but what you can’t quantify is the incredible enthusiasm and sense of opportunity – the real desire to connect and do business – that defined the whole week.

“It’s been a joy to watch so many diverse industry stakeholders, from right around the world, seizing this chance to learn from, partner with and inspire one another. From our perspective it’s been hectic, but I don’t think I’m alone in saying I didn’t want it to end!”

Nor-Shipping has always focused on quality over quantity; addressing key issues, showcasing breakthrough knowledge and innovations, appealing to global decisionmakers, and helping set the industry agenda for future developments. However, 2023 also saw the event week expand its reach, with new conferences – including the Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind and Offshore Aquaculture Conferences – an enhanced social scene and increased partner activity. This impacted positively on participant numbers.

Mass appeal

Initial analysis shows a total of 30 000 entries into the exhibition halls, where visitors experienced around 892 exhibiting companies, and total participant numbers of over 50 000, including those at conferences, networking events and official social gatherings. These figures do not include those attending the huge array of partner and exhibitor events in Oslo.

In terms of knowledge sharing activity, the level of speakers, including US diplomat John F. Kerry, Dr Andrew Forrest of Fortescue Metals Group, Nobel laureate Joseph E. Stiglitz, and IMO’s Kitack Lim, all of whom appeared at the Ocean Leadership conference, definitely raised the bar.

Save the date

“We really do feel we’ve been able to offer something for everyone with ambitions within the ocean space,” notes Norvik. “We’ve tried to span the entire world of ocean business, joining the dots between sustainability and commercial development, to give our unique global audience real value. And, of course, they themselves have been the star attraction, creating an atmosphere, sense of engagement and new partnerships that should deliver benefits far into the future.

“We’d like to thank everyone that came to nor-Shipping 2023 and made it so special. We can’t wait to see you all again in 2025.”

The next Nor-Shipping will take place in Lillestrøm and Oslo, Norway on 2-6 June 2025.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.