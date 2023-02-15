Zentech Awarded Project Management Contract by New Fortress Energy

Houston-based marine engineering firm, Zentech Technical Services Incorporated (Zentech), has been awarded marine engineering scope by New Fortress Energy (NFE), for the conversion of three (3) Jack-Up Rigs to be deployed and installed in the Gulf of Mexico as offshore gas processing and liquefaction plant

“We are very excited to work with New Fortress Energy on this venture. We have always dedicated ourselves to our strong culture of putting our customers first and providing them with innovative engineering solutions,” said Ramesh Maini, CEO of Zentech Incorporated.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics solutions to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship, and transform local industries and communities around the world.

Zentech Incorporated is a Houston, Texas-based marine engineering, project, and construction management firm specializing in offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries with over forty (40) years of experience providing innovative engineering solutions. Zentech’s expertise encompasses dynamically positioned semi-submersibles, drill-ships, jack-up drilling units, modular platform drilling rigs, barge rigs, fixed offshore platforms, floating production systems, Jack up upgrades and conversion, EPIC contracts for MOPU conversions, and risers and pipelines. Zentech has been involved in several other unique projects, with specialized expertise in Jack up conversions for alternate use.

