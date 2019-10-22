Yxney Maritime and Grieg Connect Team Up with NOx Fund

The data analytics duo Yxney Maritime and Grieg Connect are partnering with the Norwegian NOx Fund to develop a data-driven digital solution for automated NOx emissions reporting. Solstad Offshore and ferry operator Fjord1 will participate in the pilot phase of the project.

The Norwegian NOx Fund records NOx emissions from all vessels operating in Norwegian waters and collects a fee for emissions per vessel. Calculating and reporting emissions has historically been a manual chore for shipowners, leaving a relatively large margin for error, and adding to the workload of crew and onshore staff.

The new solution, NOxDigital, will provide a digital infrastructure for emissions reporting based on the Yxney Maress software for monitoring fleet energy consumption and Grieg Connect’s platform for high-res position data and geofencing technology. The solution automatically detects whether a vessel is operating in taxable waters. Data on energy usage and AIS data will complete the picture, displayed on a unique digital dashboard for each user.

“With full control over fuel consumption, location, and vessel activity, we can provide a much more accurate emissions picture than with manual estimations,” says Svein Erik Isaksen, HSEQ Environmental Engineer in Solstad Offshore. “And since all the data is digitalized, reporting can be automated, which in turn will lead to higher quality and more consistency in the emission reporting.”

“The new system will also serve as a facilitating tool for helping to further reduce emissions,” says Erik Aadland in Grieg Connect. “With this platform, we are now building scalable international maritime technology that supports a sustainable future for the shipping industry.”

“It is exciting to work with two such competent partners in the maritime-tech industry,” says Rouzbeh Rasai in the NOx Fund. “Combining sustainability and digitalization like this, creates innovative data-driven solutions, and simplifies daily work for the enterprises.”

“The diverse constellation of stakeholders involved in the partnership is a potent showcase of how the Norwegian maritime industry is innovating through collaboration to generate solutions for the future of shipping,” says Yxney CEO and co-founder Gjord Simen Sanna. “The NOx Fund is in itself an innovative Norwegian construction for market self-regulation. Combining this with the deep maritime knowledge built through the 135-year Grieg history, the data-driven sustainability focus of Yxney, and the operational excellence of segment leaders Solstad and Fjord1, makes for a partnership with unique capabilities.”

The collaboration has received support from Innovation Norway through their Environmental Technology Program. The solution will be first rolled out to the offshore and ferry segment spring 2020, with other segments to follow suit. The next step will be to make the system available for other jurisdictions, such as regional emission regulated zones and Emission Control Areas (ECAs) around the world.

