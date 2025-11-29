Video: Ukraine Claims Responsibility for Attacks on Two Sanctioned Tankers

Multiple media sources are quoting Ukrainian officials saying they attacked the two sanctioned shadow fleet tankers off Turkey on Friday. Turkey had earlier reported that the fires were controlled on the two vessels, but one of the tankers was again attacked in the morning hours. Speculation had been growing over a possible attack by Ukraine using drones or mines.

Reports by CNN and Agence France-Presse are quoting Ukrainian security sources confirming that Ukraine orchestrated the attacks. They are saying a new form of the “Sea Baby” drone was used in the attacks and that it was done to further impact Russia’s oil trade. A video was posted online showing the strike on one of the tankers.

In a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy, two sanctioned Russian shadow tankers were shown that crime doesn't pay.



The operation took place yesterday on the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/IaSbCVOgmu — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) November 29, 2025

The tanker Virat reportedly suffered “minor damage,” with Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure saying “an attack was carried out again on the Virat vessel in the morning hours.” Friday night, they reported that there was no fire or emergency on the tanker, which had been anchored north of Turkey in the Black Sea awaiting orders. Saturday, they are reporting minor damage on the starboard side of the Virat.

Turkey had dispatched a rescue boat to stand by the Virat. The Ministry reports, “Rescue teams are waiting at a safe distance from the vessel for security reasons.” The tanker is stable and has not requested an evacuation. The Ministry later announced that it had commenced a towing operation for Virat on Saturday afternoon, and the vessel is expected to reach Türkeli on Monday, December 1.

Teams worked through the night at the Kairos, the first tanker that was attacked, to control a massive fire on the vessel that resulted from an explosion. The Turkish Coast Guard said the 25 crewmembers were evacuated and handed over to medical teams. There was no mention of injuries.

A tugboat and an emergency response boat were fighting the fire. As of Saturday, the Transport Ministry reports the fire on the open decks has been completely extinguished. Firefighting and cooling continue for the enclosed spaces.

KAIROS isimli tankerdeki 25 personelin ekiplerimizce sa?l?kl? bir ?ekilde tahliye edilmesi sonras?, KURTARMA-12 Römorkörümüz ve NENE HATUN Acil Müdahale Gemimiz gece boyu gemideki yang?na müdahale etmi? olup yang?n söndürme ve so?utma çal??malar? aral?ks?z devam etmektedir. pic.twitter.com/xp1kl8IyTs — KEGM (@kiyiemniyet) November 29, 2025

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu had earlier told the media that they did not have any definitive information, but he suggested a mine, missile, marine vessel, or drone could have been involved. He acknowledged explosions on both tankers “caused by external interference.”

“Conflicting reports suggest USV or UAV, although sea mine and limpet mine cannot be ruled out,” wrote Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group. “The Virat incident suggests that the earlier incident involving Kairos was unlikely accidental, and is part of the broader effort to choke Russian revenue from maritime trade via its Dark Fleet.”

Earlier this year, there was a rash of unexplained incidents involving shadow fleet tankers. Several tankers were struck with what appeared to have been limpet mines attached to their hulls in Russia and in Italy. In June, a Greek-managed crude oil tanker suffered an explosion while it was anchored off the coast of Libya. No blame was placed for any of the incidents, but the speculation linked all the tankers to the Russian oil trade.

The two tankers struck on Friday are both reported to be owned by Chinese interests, and each has been sanctioned for its activity in the Russian oil trade. Both vessels report registry in Gambia, but the Equasis database lists their flags as “unknown” after the vessels were sold in 2025.

