Yinson Production 1st to Take Advantage of Framo’s New Technology

By utilising Framo’s Submerged Turbine technology for regenerating energy from the waste cooling water flowing from offshore installations, Yinson Production will reduce its carbon footprint, cut CO2 taxes, and enable increased gas exports.

Framo AS will supply Yinson Production (“YP”), a top-tier FPSO contractor globally, with its recently introduced Submerged Turbine solution. The order was placed in Q3 - 2022, with YP becoming the first offshore operator to take advantage of this technology.



Offshore installations use huge volumes of seawater to cool their onboard operations. After use, this water is then dumped back into the sea. Since the height from the deck level to the sea level is significant, the force generated by this dumped water is considerable. The Framo Submerged Turbine utilises this flow to generate electric power for use by the offshore facility, thereby reducing its gas fuel consumption. The testing of the Framo Submerged Turbine shows that we can generate about 20% to 30 % of all power used lifting seawater to deck.



As a result of this regenerated energy capability, emissions are reduced and the customer’s CO2 tax burden is eased. Furthermore, since the solution liberates gas that would otherwise be utilised for onboard energy production, there is additional gas available for sale, thus boosting revenues. Two 1 MW Framo Submerged Turbines on a mid-size offshore installation will produce the electricity equivalent to 1000 households (16000 kWh/household/yearly).



“This is a common sense solution that has so many benefits for our company. We are determined to do everything possible to support a low-carbon, climate resilient environment. By utilising this waste cooling water for energy production, we are making a positive contribution towards this ambition. Thank you Framo,” commented Lars Gunnar Vogt, Chief Technology Officer of YP.



“Although the Submerged Turbine was launched only recently, the response from offshore industry stakeholders has been very strong,” and we are delighted that YP has stepped up to place the initial order, and we expect others to follow very quickly. The technology provides an ingeniously simple way for saving money while improving the sustainability of their operations.” Sais Sigve Gjerstad, Director Offshore Pumping Systems of Framo.



The Framo Submerged Turbine is based on the design of the Framo SE pump, a technology known for its robustness and reliability. The SE pump has, during the past four decades, become the preferred seawater lift pump for numerous offshore operators around the world. The Submerged Turbine is suitable for both new projects and for retrofitting to existing facilities, regardless of the type of seawater lift pumps used. https://www.framo.com/

