Explosion on LPG Tanker Off Yemen Remains Under Investigation



The explosion yesterday, October 18, aboard an LPG tanker Falcon continues to be under investigation, with the authorities discounting the media speculation of an attack by the Houthis. The Houthis also took the unusual step of quickly issuing a denial, saying that they had not been involved in the incident.

Initial reports coming from the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a company security officer had informed them that the vessel was struck by an “unknown projectile.” The monitoring operation later issued a statement saying they had been unable to confirm the source of the report and that “we cannot rule out an onboard accident.”

UKMTO today has reported it was still investigating, but that it has not been able to confirm the source of the incident. They downgraded it to an advisory.

Similarly, EUNAVFOR Aspides, which was coordinating the search and rescue effort, continues to refer to the incident as an accident. They have also not issued any further details after stating they would provide follow-ups as information became available.

The ship has a spotty record with its last two port state inspections showing a long list of maintenance issues. The ship was detained in Turkey in January due to a hole in its hull and corroded ventilation pipes, along with citations for safety and welfare issues. Indian authorities in August 2023 also cited the vessel for 17 deficiencies, including safety, cargo handling, and corrosion.

The Iranian National Tanker Company also took the unusual step to make a statement saying it did not own or control the ship. This came as speculation continues that Israel might have attacked the ship.

Fire damage appeared limited to one area of the cargo handling equipment (EUNAVFOR Aspides)

The rescued crew was taken aboard a passing tanker and is being taken to Djibouti (French Armed Forces General Staff)

The last reports said that 24 crewmembers (one Ukrainian and 23 Indians) had been rescued and taken aboard a vessel that Aspides is referencing as the MV Meda. It appears to be another shadow fleet LPG tanker operating for the Iranians, likely under a false flag. Other data sources are identifying the vessel as Aira (IMO: 8818219). Another vessel, a Greek-owned bulker, AK Carl, had responded to the distress call but is now heading to the Suez Canal.

Aspides reports that the rescued crewmembers were transported to the port of Djibouti, escorted by the Hellenic Frigate HS Spetsai. They were handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard. Two other seafarers from the crew were last reported as missing. The French armed forces which supplied a plane for the search and rescue operation released photos of the rescue operation and damaged tanker.

TakerTrackers.com reported yesterday that the Falcon was part of the Iranian shadow fleet and was likely bound for Yemen with a cargo of liquified petroleum gas. They speculated the vessel was supplying the Houthis and noted that it had no known insurer, but had not been listed in any of the sanction programs.

The Houthis, at the end of last week, issued a summary of their efforts during the war, implying the effort had come to an end. They claim to have launched over 1,800 missiles and drones, mostly directed at Israel and targeting a total of 228 ships. Experts have noted it is unclear what the Houthis’ next steps might be, especially because the peace in Gaza appears fragile after Israel claimed violations by Hamas.

The last reports warned that the LPG carrier Falcon was drifting in the Gulf of Aden. Ships were cautioned to avoid the area and to remain alert. A private salvage company has been hired to take control of the Falcon.

