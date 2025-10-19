Korean Port Receives First Containership in 57 Years with New China Route

South Korea’s Jeju Port celebrated the opening of a new trade route to China, which also marked the first arrival in 57 years of a containership to Jeju. The semi-autonomous island, which lies to the south of the Korean peninsula, highlights that the new service with China will be an economic boost to the region.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries approved the route in late July and completed the operational plan in October. The plan calls for weekly service between China’s Qingdao and Jeju.

Jeju was designated as a trading port in 1968, but it has mostly seen smaller cargo ships, the fishing fleet, and has become a popular stop for cruise ships. Ferries also maintain service to the Korean mainland, but containers have had to be transshipped from Korea’s main seaports.

The service is being initiated by China’s Shandong Port Equipment Group with one of its recently built containerships. The first ship departed China on October 16, arriving at Jeju on October 18. It was the 712-TEU containership SMC Rizhao (8,800 dwt). Having entered service in 2023, it is 118 meters (387 feet) in length. The ship is reported to be well-suited to the service as it has 109 reefer plugs to permit the export of frozen fish.

The vessel arrived with 40 containers of Chinese imports, including furniture and electronics. It was reported to have loaded 10 containers of processed seafood for export to China.

Chinese officials highlighted it as an important new trade route and part of the country’s efforts to build regional services. China looks to export building materials and other products to Jeju.

The Koreans said it would provide a two-day faster service, permitting containers not to have to be transshipped through Inchon. This, they said, would also result in costs up to 62 percent lower. In addition to seafood, Jeju officials said they expect to export bottled water and cosmetics to China and will use the new service to attract manufacturing companies.

The SMC vessel will depart China every Monday, arriving in Jeju port on Wednesday. It will return to China the following Saturday.

