Yaskawa Builds New Drive Test Center in Finland

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-02 19:40:57

Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch has begun the construction of a large drive test center in Lappeenranta, Finland. The new test center will primarily be used for the testing of large drives and product development assistance. It will also enable the serial production of large multi-megawatt-class equipment for wind and marine business units. Construction began on May 5, 2019 and the estimated date of completion is at the end of February 2020.

“In the key industries that we’ve chosen to work with, demand for larger and larger drive trains keeps growing. In addition, it is vital for our operations as well as to meet the requirements of our customers to have our products thoroughly tested and verified before delivery. The new large drive test center will enable us to meet the demands of the market by making it possible for us to develop and test larger drives,” states Matti Nikkinen, General Manager, Lappeenranta, Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch.

Ready for future demands

The new building will comprise of the test center and an assembly line. Lifting capacity will be 80 tons, which will allow for the production of larger drives. “With the new test center, Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch prepares for the future by strengthening its operational capabilities,” continues Matti Nikkinen.

The project will have a positive impact on all the company’s business units. The wind and marine units will benefit immediately from the test center and from the additional production capacity. In addition, the turbo unit will benefit, as streamlining the production of the old and new facilities will increase total production capacity.

The investment is significant for Lappeenranta’s operations and the region. An additional 10 to 15 new employees will be recruited to help with the increased production. The new large drive test center is being built right next to the Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch Lappeenranta factory.

