World Fuel Services & West Coast Clean Fuels Establish Methanol Bunkering

[By: World Fuel Services]

World Fuel Services, in collaboration with West Coast Clean Fuels, has established a proven methanol bunkering capability available to vessel owners and operators across U.S. ports. The companies successfully completed an over-the-water methanol bunker fuel delivery in South Florida, demonstrating a safe, scalable, and regulatory-compliant solution ready for deployment nationwide.

Shipowners and operators evaluating methanol as a marine fuel now have access to a fully operational bunkering capability backed by U.S. Coast Guard-approved procedures, trained personnel, and purpose-built equipment. West Coast Clean Fuels is currently the only operator in the U.S. whose truck-to-ship methanol bunkering procedures have been approved by U.S. Coast Guard, and its infrastructure is designed for rapid deployment to additional ports on demand.

The capability is the result of years of rigorous preparation, including comprehensive risk assessments, development of operational and emergency response procedures, equipment procurement, and personnel training - all developed in coordination with the United States Coast Guard to meet the highest safety and regulatory standards. Recent regulatory guidance has incorporated elements of this work, reflecting how the operational approach developed by West Coast Clean Fuels and World Fuel has helped inform evolving industry standards.

"Our procedures didn’t just meet regulatory requirements - they helped shape them. The U.S. Coast Guard’s recent guidance reflects the operation we’ve developed. Bringing that collaborative work to life with World Fuel is exactly the kind of milestone that demonstrates we are ready to deliver methanol bunkering across U.S. ports,” said Matt Campbell, Technical Manager, West Coast Clean Fuels.

"World Fuel's established global marine fuel platform allows us to deliver and transact methanol bunkering solutions efficiently and reliably to customers," said Brad Hurwitz, senior vice president, supply and trading, World Fuel. "Shipowners and operators evaluating methanol as a marine fuel require both technical expertise and marine fuel delivery experience. This enhanced capability of World Fuel with West Coast Clean Fuels provides customers practical turnkey access to integrate methanol into existing fuelling strategies."

World Fuel and West Coast Clean Fuels are ready to support methanol bunkering needs across the United States, offering vessel owners and operators a reliable, compliant, and immediate accessible solution as the maritime industry transitions toward lower-emission fuel alternatives.