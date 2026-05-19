WinGD Reports First Marine Ethanol-Fueled Engine Orders for Vale Bulkers

Ethanol, although a common and widely available fuel, was mostly overlooked in the discussions on maritime alternative fuels. Last month mining giant Vale announced it was planning two large bulkers that would use ethanol-fueled engines along with wind rotors, and now engine manufacturer WinGD confirmed it will be supplying these first purposely adapted engines for ethanol.

WinGD notes that ethanol is now gaining attention as a ship fuel due to its widespread and cost-competitive availability in several markets. These markets include Brazil, from where Vale will operate vessels. Vale highlighted in its investigations that it believes the use of ethanol can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 90 percent compared to heavy fuel, making it a good consideration for alternative fuels.

While there are concerns over supply competition with the food chain, ethanol is easier to handle than ammonia, which is toxic and highly corrosive. It has similar properties to methanol but is more available and requires less infrastructure development. Maersk reported last December that it was exploring ethanol aboard its pioneering methanol-fueled feeder ship, Laura Maersk. Everllence also reported in September 2025 that it had successfully tested ethanol on its large two-stroke engines in the factory.

WinGD received the order to supply its first ethanol-fueled X-DF-M/E engines to Beihai Shipbuilding in China for two 325,000 dwt ore carriers. Each will be powered by a six-cylinder, 820mm-bore 6X82DF-M/E engine intended to run primarily on ethanol fuel. The contract also includes options for further engine deliveries should the vessel series be extended.

“These first ethanol-fueled X-DF-M/E engines build on more than a decade of intensive investigation into alcohol fuels, including ethanol and methanol,” said WinGD Executive Director of Sales Volkmar Galke. “This is a clear signal that the shipboard technology and fuel infrastructure around ethanol as a marine fuel are ready, giving confidence to others considering ethanol as an option for maritime decarbonization.”

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

WinGD reports the engines will be the first of the X-DF-M/E platform optimized for primarily ethanol use. The fuel supply and injection pressure will be modified from WinGD’s methanol-fueled engine concept already in service to account for the difference in energy density between the two fuels, which otherwise share very similar properties and combustion characteristics.

The engine deliveries are scheduled to take place in early 2029, depending on shipyard requirements. The ships will be owned by Shandong Shipping Corporation and operate on long-term charters to Vale.

