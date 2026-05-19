Two Container Feeders Collide in East Kalimantan

Last week, two container feeders collided on a river on the island of Borneo, resulting in extensive damage above the waterline and multiple spilled containers.

On May 13, the feeders Meratus Kolaka and Spil Ratna were operating on the lower stretches of the Mahakam River, where the waterway fans out into a delta before emptying into the Makassar Strait. The river is an important shipping route for the developing region around Samarinda, East Kalimantan. Video from the scene appears to show that Spil Ratna made a turn to starboard during a port-to-port passing, resulting in contact between her starboard bow and the starboard side of Meratus Kolaka. The Spil Ratna's bow then raked down the side of the other boxship, causing extensive damage to the Kolaka's hull plating above the waterline. Spil Ratna sustained more localized damage to her forecastle and starboard bridge wing.

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Eight containers went over the side during the collision. No injuries or pollution were reported.

Meratus Kolaka is an 8,000 dwt container feeder flagged in Indonesia and built in 2021. Spil Ratna is a comparable 8,000 dwt vessel, flagged in Indonesia and built in 2019. Both operate primarily in domestic trade.