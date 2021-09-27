World ECDIS Day 2021 Showcases Digitalization in Shipping

[By: World ECDIS Day Committee]

In the New Normal, the World ECDIS Day sets the standards again. With all precautionary and safety measures in place decision makers and participants of this international event will meet in person at spectacular locations in Hamburg on October 6th. Several live streams will be available too, for those unable to travel to Germany this time.

World ECDIS Day in 2021 will focus not only on discussions and speakers, but rather on displaying the New Normal of ship-shore communication, and state of the art navigation systems live in action.

Visitors will be able to test cutting edge software and data tools on board a real vessel on Elbe River. At the same time another team of guests will experience the connected ECDIS concept, including shore-based due diligence in a simulated data centre ashore. These workshops will demonstrate the availability of navigational data and voyage related information in combination with engine performance optimisation.

Critical issues such as hydro spatial surveillance, remote navigation audits and eLogbook, varying ECDIS guidelines, engine and route optimization, cybersecurity, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity will be presented over the course of the day.

Jochen Rudolph, Chairman of the WED Committee commented: ‘We have all come across many concepts and ideas on digitalisation in shipping, especially in the last couple of years. Quite a number of so-called visionaries have shared their opinions and their forecasts about how technology in shipping will evolve. Surprising company evaluations and outstanding investment decisions have been made based on those visions. We all know, better once to see, than hundred times to hear. At World ECDIS Day 2021 we would like to showcase working digital developments and prototypes. Seeing is believing.’

Join us on 6th October live in Hamburg or online from anywhere. Registration and ticket purchase is available on www.world-ecdis-day.com.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.