WOC Global Blue Finance Summit 2022 ‘Ocean Investing for Ocean Impact'

Image courtesy of WOC

[By: WOC]

The World Ocean Council (WOC) is set to launch its Global Blue Finance Summit as the first international finance event series focused on ocean sustainable development. BlueFIN is a cornerstone of WOC’s new partnership with the City and Port of Barcelona. Through this collaboration, we will develop the leading global hub for the Blue Economy in Barcelona.

BlueFIN 2022 will bring together private and public finance leaders from across the spectrum of marine and coastal investment. The goal: to harness financial flows and create investment opportunities for positive ocean impact.

BlueFIN is designed for finance and investment professionals engaged or interested in the sustainable ocean economy. This includes: asset owners and managers, ocean funds and impact investors, institutional investors, family offices and philanthropic investors, corporate investors and venture capital, government funding agencies and multilateral organizations.

BlueFIN 2022 - Program Preview

Theme

Ocean Investing for Ocean Impact

Topics

Blue Finance Executive Forum: The BlueFIN High-Level Panel across Finance Sectors



Blue Finance Framework: Metrics, Indicators, Reporting for Ocean ESG and Impact Investing



Institutional Investors and the Blue Economy: Ocean Opportunities for Pension Funds and Sovereign Wealth Funds



Corporate Investment in Ocean Sustainable Development Solutions



Blended Finance and the Blue Economy



Philanthropic and Family Office Financing for Ocean Health and Sustainability



BlueInvest: Results, Lessons Learned and Future Directions for European Blue Finance



Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles



Multilateral and Public Funding as Partners for Risk Mitigation/Guarantees



Blue Economy Blockchain: Linking Around the World and Across Sectors for Ocean Sustainable Development



Decarbonizing Maritime Vessels Across Sectors



Global Blue Economy Innovation Initiatives Network: Accelerators, Incubators and Challenge Competitions for Ocean Sustainable Development



Insurance Tools to Incentivize Resilience and Preserve Coastal Economies

