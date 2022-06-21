WOC Global Blue Finance Summit 2022 ‘Ocean Investing for Ocean Impact'
The World Ocean Council (WOC) is set to launch its Global Blue Finance Summit as the first international finance event series focused on ocean sustainable development. BlueFIN is a cornerstone of WOC’s new partnership with the City and Port of Barcelona. Through this collaboration, we will develop the leading global hub for the Blue Economy in Barcelona.
BlueFIN 2022 will bring together private and public finance leaders from across the spectrum of marine and coastal investment. The goal: to harness financial flows and create investment opportunities for positive ocean impact.
BlueFIN is designed for finance and investment professionals engaged or interested in the sustainable ocean economy. This includes: asset owners and managers, ocean funds and impact investors, institutional investors, family offices and philanthropic investors, corporate investors and venture capital, government funding agencies and multilateral organizations.
BlueFIN 2022 - Program Preview
Theme
Ocean Investing for Ocean Impact
Topics
Blue Finance Executive Forum: The BlueFIN High-Level Panel across Finance Sectors
Blue Finance Framework: Metrics, Indicators, Reporting for Ocean ESG and Impact Investing
Institutional Investors and the Blue Economy: Ocean Opportunities for Pension Funds and Sovereign Wealth Funds
Corporate Investment in Ocean Sustainable Development Solutions
Blended Finance and the Blue Economy
Philanthropic and Family Office Financing for Ocean Health and Sustainability
BlueInvest: Results, Lessons Learned and Future Directions for European Blue Finance
Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles
Multilateral and Public Funding as Partners for Risk Mitigation/Guarantees
Blue Economy Blockchain: Linking Around the World and Across Sectors for Ocean Sustainable Development
Decarbonizing Maritime Vessels Across Sectors
Global Blue Economy Innovation Initiatives Network: Accelerators, Incubators and Challenge Competitions for Ocean Sustainable Development
Insurance Tools to Incentivize Resilience and Preserve Coastal Economies
