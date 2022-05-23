Windstar Crusies Reports Strong Sales

[By Windstar Cruises]

Windstar Cruises just reported that last week marked the highest grossing week of cruise sales since the start of the pandemic and one of the biggest in company history. Sea-ing is believing that vacations on smaller yacht-like ships visiting smaller ports, waterways and destinations that larger ships can’t access is a real trend.

The “Windstar Week Sale” ran May 3-13 with voyages to Windstar’s most iconic destinations included itineraries to the Mediterranean, Tahiti, Northern Europe, Alaska, Asia, Greece, Australia & New Zealand, the Holy Lands and more.

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six boutique all-suite and sailing yachts carrying 148-342 guests.

“We’re optimistic to see this type of booking activity during our Windstar Week sale which points to a return in demand for vacations and especially small ship cruise vacations,” said Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “People are discovering the advantage of small, yacht-like, sailing and all-suite cruising to aspirational destinations.”

