Windstar Cruises Appoints Jennifer West as VP of Sales, North America

[By: Windstar Cruises]

Windstar Cruises has named Jennifer West as the company’s new vice president of sales. West joins Windstar at a pivotal moment of growth and brand momentum, following the launch of Star Seeker in December 2025 and ahead of the debut of Star Explorer in December 2026. In her new role, West will lead Windstar’s sales strategy and trade engagement efforts for North America, helping drive the company’s continued expansion while strengthening relationships with the travel advisor community at the heart of the brand’s success.

With more than 15 years of cruise industry experience, West brings deep expertise in sales operations, trade partnerships, advisor engagement, and commercial strategy. Most recently, she spent more than a decade at Norwegian Cruise Line, where she built and scaled trade management and sales systems organizations supporting hundreds of thousands of travel advisors and agency partners across North America.

“We took our time filling this role because we knew how important it was to find the right person,” said Janet Bava, chief commercial officer of Windstar Cruises. “Jennifer brings the rare combination of strategic leadership, operational expertise, and genuine passion for the advisor community that we were looking for. Her background in sales operations and enablement is especially exciting as we continue to strengthen the tools, resources, and support available to our partners. As we grow across North America – especially in the Canadian market, where we're seeing tremendous opportunity – Jennifer will play a key role in helping advisors grow alongside Windstar.”

West joins as Windstar continues to build on the experiences that set it apart, including year-round sailings in the Mediterranean and Tahiti. Her focus will be helping travel advisors grow alongside the brand, whether they’re selling longtime guest favorites or introducing clients to newer itineraries such as Windstar’s Southern Italy voyage through Calabria and Puglia. By equipping advisors with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed, West will play a central role in turning Windstar’s expanding fleet and destination portfolio into deeper advisor partnerships and new opportunities for guest growth.

“Trade partnerships are earned, not assumed,” said West. “I’ve spent my career building the kind of advisor relationships that drive real commercial impact, and I’m excited to bring that focus to Windstar as the brand enters its next chapter of growth.”

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of all-suite yachts and sailing ships, offering immersive itineraries, a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, and service that’s as warm and welcoming as it is personalized. The cruise line is expanding with two new ships joining the fleet. Star Seeker launched in December 2025, sailing in the Caribbean, Alaska, Japan and SE Asia. Star Explorer launches in December 2026 to sail year-round in the Mediterranean.